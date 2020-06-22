1421 Pleasant Oaks Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Elegant single-story estate situated on a half acre cul-de-sac location with an open floor plan. Hardwood floors, skylights, vaulted ceilings, crown moldings, recessed lighting, wood shutters, and stunning decorative pillars. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops,Jenn-Air cook top, stainless steel appliances, big center island, breakfast bar, double ovens, wine cooler, walk-in pantry, and adjoining family room perfect for entertaining. Spacious master with two walk-in closets, relaxing spa tub, an a fireplace allows direct access to your private backyard. Entertainer's backyard awaits with swimming pool/spa, and BBQ grill. Whole house water softer system, security system, and build-in central system vacuum. Enjoy life in the resort living. A must see!