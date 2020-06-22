All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated March 19 2019

1421 Pleasant Oaks Place

Location

1421 Pleasant Oaks Place, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Elegant single-story estate situated on a half acre cul-de-sac location with an open floor plan. Hardwood floors, skylights, vaulted ceilings, crown moldings, recessed lighting, wood shutters, and stunning decorative pillars. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops,Jenn-Air cook top, stainless steel appliances, big center island, breakfast bar, double ovens, wine cooler, walk-in pantry, and adjoining family room perfect for entertaining. Spacious master with two walk-in closets, relaxing spa tub, an a fireplace allows direct access to your private backyard. Entertainer's backyard awaits with swimming pool/spa, and BBQ grill. Whole house water softer system, security system, and build-in central system vacuum. Enjoy life in the resort living. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Pleasant Oaks Place have any available units?
1421 Pleasant Oaks Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 Pleasant Oaks Place have?
Some of 1421 Pleasant Oaks Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Pleasant Oaks Place currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Pleasant Oaks Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Pleasant Oaks Place pet-friendly?
No, 1421 Pleasant Oaks Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1421 Pleasant Oaks Place offer parking?
No, 1421 Pleasant Oaks Place does not offer parking.
Does 1421 Pleasant Oaks Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Pleasant Oaks Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Pleasant Oaks Place have a pool?
Yes, 1421 Pleasant Oaks Place has a pool.
Does 1421 Pleasant Oaks Place have accessible units?
No, 1421 Pleasant Oaks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Pleasant Oaks Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Pleasant Oaks Place has units with dishwashers.
