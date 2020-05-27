46048 Drymen Ave.

Amenities

***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS OR VISIT THE HOME!***



This beautiful home is located in the highly desirable south Temecula area! Minutes from Great Oak High School and Pechanga! As you enter the home, you are met by the formal living & dining room, complete with neutral paint and neutral colored carpet. Continue on into the family room that is overlooked by the kitchen. The family room comes complete with an updated decorative tile fireplace as well as the same plush neutral carpet! The kitchen features many upgrades, including new tile flooring, granite counter tops, custom backsplash, new custom cabinets, a walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances! There is also a powder room with an upgraded vanity near the kitchen as well! Upstairs, the master suite has ample amount of space. The master bathroom comes equipped with neutral tile, a large soaking tub, enclosed shower, dual vanity sinks, and his & her walk-in closets! This home also has a very large loft on the second story that can be used for a variety of things as well! Lastly, there are also two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. The beautiful backyard is an area not to be overlooked either, featuring a large concrete patio area and a lush, green lawn! It will surely be the main gathering place to enjoy those warm California summers! With this home being so close to award winning Temecula schools, Pechanga Casino, Temecula Wine Country, great shopping and restaurants, it will NOT last long! (No pets allowed)



