Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

46048 Drymen Ave.

46048 Drymen Street · No Longer Available
Location

46048 Drymen Street, Temecula, CA 92592
Redhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS OR VISIT THE HOME!***

This beautiful home is located in the highly desirable south Temecula area! Minutes from Great Oak High School and Pechanga! As you enter the home, you are met by the formal living & dining room, complete with neutral paint and neutral colored carpet. Continue on into the family room that is overlooked by the kitchen. The family room comes complete with an updated decorative tile fireplace as well as the same plush neutral carpet! The kitchen features many upgrades, including new tile flooring, granite counter tops, custom backsplash, new custom cabinets, a walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances! There is also a powder room with an upgraded vanity near the kitchen as well! Upstairs, the master suite has ample amount of space. The master bathroom comes equipped with neutral tile, a large soaking tub, enclosed shower, dual vanity sinks, and his & her walk-in closets! This home also has a very large loft on the second story that can be used for a variety of things as well! Lastly, there are also two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs. The beautiful backyard is an area not to be overlooked either, featuring a large concrete patio area and a lush, green lawn! It will surely be the main gathering place to enjoy those warm California summers! With this home being so close to award winning Temecula schools, Pechanga Casino, Temecula Wine Country, great shopping and restaurants, it will NOT last long! (No pets allowed)

Amenities: Landscaper, Temecula School District, Fridge, Dishwasher, Range/Oven, Microwave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46048 Drymen Ave. have any available units?
46048 Drymen Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 46048 Drymen Ave. have?
Some of 46048 Drymen Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46048 Drymen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
46048 Drymen Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46048 Drymen Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 46048 Drymen Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 46048 Drymen Ave. offer parking?
No, 46048 Drymen Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 46048 Drymen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46048 Drymen Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46048 Drymen Ave. have a pool?
No, 46048 Drymen Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 46048 Drymen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 46048 Drymen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 46048 Drymen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46048 Drymen Ave. has units with dishwashers.
