88 Apartments for rent in Temecula, CA with garage

City Guide for Temecula, CA

First things first: Temecula is not the name of a hairy arachnid that continues to scare squeamish men, women, and children at insectariums and zoos across the country. Instead, Temecula is the name of a city in southern California situated about 60 miles north of San Diego that just may be the perfect place for you to call home. Boasting luxurious San Diego-style apartments at modest Inland Empire prices, Temecula is an increasingly popular living locale for Southern Californians. Sound like...