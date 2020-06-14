88 Apartments for rent in Temecula, CA with garage
1 of 14
1 of 35
1 of 31
1 of 27
1 of 33
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 22
1 of 10
1 of 33
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 29
1 of 4
1 of 59
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 85
1 of 32
First things first: Temecula is not the name of a hairy arachnid that continues to scare squeamish men, women, and children at insectariums and zoos across the country. Instead, Temecula is the name of a city in southern California situated about 60 miles north of San Diego that just may be the perfect place for you to call home. Boasting luxurious San Diego-style apartments at modest Inland Empire prices, Temecula is an increasingly popular living locale for Southern Californians. Sound like...
First, though, let’s take a moment to provide a brief overview of life in Temecula so that your apartment hunting adventures will be nothing but California cool … See more
Temecula apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.