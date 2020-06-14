Apartment List
88 Apartments for rent in Temecula, CA with garage

Temecula apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
23 Units Available
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,684
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harveston
15 Units Available
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
6 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,233
1402 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,672
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
45060 Corte Camellia
45060 Corte Camellia, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1798 sqft
Featuring 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths and an attached two car garage, this beautiful two story home is located in a cul-de-sac in the desirable area of Redhawk, South Temecula. Walk- in to a bright an airy living room, with tan and brick red accent walls.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
40161 Mimulus Way
40161 Mimulus Way, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1077 sqft
This stunning family home is located within the beautiful community of Roripaugh Ranch. When you walk through the front door you are greeted with a spacious and open living room with a gas fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Redhawk
1 Unit Available
44497 Penbrook Lane
44497 Penbrook Lane, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2139 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
44497 Penbrook Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home Ready for Move-in - Single family home ready for you and your family. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
43250 Corte Almeria
43250 Corte Almeria, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1411 sqft
43250 Corte Almeria Available 07/10/20 Welcome home to Paloma Del Sol - Welcome home to Paloma Del Sol where you will enjoy 5 community pools, tennis & basketball courts, playgrounds, & several walking / biking trails throughout the community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
32466 Campo Drive
32466 Campo Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2960 sqft
32466 Campo Drive Available 06/15/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Harveston
1 Unit Available
40468 Charleston Street
40468 Charleston Street, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3393 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded Home in Highly Desirable Harveston Lake Community. Home offers 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 3393 SqFt, and 2 car garage. The living room and formal dining area have wall mirrors.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Wolf Creek
1 Unit Available
46092 Rocky Trail Lane
46092 Rocky Trail Lane, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2156 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL home located in the Prestigious neighborhood of Wolf Creek. This corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms with a loft, 2.5 bathrooms, 2156 SqFt, and 2 car garage. GORGEOUS open kitchen with granite countertops and an island.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Harveston
1 Unit Available
40107 Pasadena Drive
40107 Pasadena Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2200 sqft
This beautiful home in Temecula has everything you're looking for: Large floor plan, award winning school district, upgraded kitchen, large private back yard, pool, spa and club house. Close to shopping, parks, lake and schools, easy freeway access.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
1 Unit Available
32187 Calle Balareza
32187 Calle Balareza, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,899
3954 sqft
Highly Sought After Home In Paseo Del Sol. Home offers hardwood Flooring, Dramatic Entry With 20' Ceiling In Living Room with fireplace. 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Den/Office And A Large Loft with custom built-ins.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
44667 Via Lucido
44667 Via Lucido, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1330 sqft
Available June 26th!!!! Charming single story home in Temecula with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Home features new laminate flooring, plantation shutters throughout the home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
27513 Stanford Drive
27513 Stanford Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2558 sqft
WONDERFUL CHANTEMAR HOME!!! Located in the heart of Temecula. It is an open floor plan with lots of light, , Close to shopping and schools. Cozy fireplace in the family room. Kitchen opens up directly into the large family room .

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Roripaugh Ranch
1 Unit Available
31474 Polo Creek Drive
31474 Polo Creek Drive, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3350 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED executive home in Roripaugh Ranch gated Community. Modern, contemporary design w/open concept. Spacious living room w/fireplace & ceiling fan.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Redhawk
1 Unit Available
33746 Channel Street
33746 Channel Street, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3378 sqft
Views, Views, and Views. No real neighbors. This spectacular home features 5 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms with huge upstairs loft and a three-car garage. New fresh paint throughout the whole house and professional carpet and tile cleaning.

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
29688 Ramsey Court
29688 Ramsey Court, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1856 sqft
Location! Location! This beautiful home has an open floor plan concept. Kitchen has granite counters with plenty of cabinets, neutral colors throughout the home. 3 car garage, bathrooms have been remodeled recently. Home features: 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Vail Ranch
1 Unit Available
44948 Marge Place
44948 Marge Place, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1237 sqft
44948 Marge Place Available 06/01/20 Temecula, CA single story home for rent - AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 Lovely single story 2 bedroom plus large den, 2 bathroom house with 2 car garage. Neutral paint throughout. Carpet and tile flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Vail Ranch
1 Unit Available
44689 Vail Oak Rd
44689 Vailoaks Road, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2180 sqft
44689 Vail Oak Rd Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills
1 Unit Available
41585 Corte Seda
41585 Corte Seda, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
2406 sqft
41585 Corte Seda Available 06/05/20 Temecula Cul-De-Sac Pool Home - This is a stunning home in a wonderfull cul-de-sac location. New paint and carpet through out.There is a large living room and dining area with soaring ceilings.

1 of 85

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Redhawk
1 Unit Available
27840 Avenida Avila
27840 Avenida Avila, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1739 sqft
27840 Avenida Avila Available 04/15/20 Belvista Condominium - 27840 Avenida Avila - BelVista is a secluded community comprised of over 210 Townhome style residences located in Temecula. Gorgeous Condo! Almost New! Vacant for 2 years.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
29810 Windwood Circle
29810 Windwood Circle, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1901 sqft
Gorgeous 4BR Temecula POOL HOME for Rent! - This nicely upgraded pool home is nestled in a cul-de-sac with a backyard that will be the highlight of your summer! As you enter, you are met by a formal living and dining room, featuring vaulted
City Guide for Temecula, CA

First things first: Temecula is not the name of a hairy arachnid that continues to scare squeamish men, women, and children at insectariums and zoos across the country. Instead, Temecula is the name of a city in southern California situated about 60 miles north of San Diego that just may be the perfect place for you to call home. Boasting luxurious San Diego-style apartments at modest Inland Empire prices, Temecula is an increasingly popular living locale for Southern Californians. Sound like...

First, though, let’s take a moment to provide a brief overview of life in Temecula so that your apartment hunting adventures will be nothing but California cool … See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Temecula, CA

Temecula apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

