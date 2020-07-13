All apartments in Temecula
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

Solaire

29595 Pujol Street Temecula · (909) 219-9327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA 92590

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-313 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solaire.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
smoke-free community
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You know Temecula, California is home to charming wineries and beautiful scenery-Solaire puts you in the middle of it all so you can enjoy premium shopping, dining, and entertainment just minutes away. Take time to explore timeless Old Town Temecula just one mile up Pujol St with easy access to I-15 for convenient commuting wherever your destination may be. For a night out on the town, Pechanga Resort & Casino is the perfect place with multiple sports parks and golf courses nearby less than five miles away. With a nice selection of upscale shopping and dining, Promenade Temecula is right off I-15 less than a 15 minutes drive. If you're looking for trails to run or hike and water fun, head on over to Harveston Lake and make sure to pay the Santa Margarita Ecological Reserve a visit a mere 11 miles away. Don't miss out and toast to excellence at ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee: $50 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Solaire have any available units?
Solaire has a unit available for $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does Solaire have?
Some of Solaire's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solaire currently offering any rent specials?
Solaire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Solaire pet-friendly?
Yes, Solaire is pet friendly.
Does Solaire offer parking?
Yes, Solaire offers parking.
Does Solaire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solaire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solaire have a pool?
Yes, Solaire has a pool.
Does Solaire have accessible units?
No, Solaire does not have accessible units.
Does Solaire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solaire has units with dishwashers.
