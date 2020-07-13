Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center gym parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard fire pit smoke-free community

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You know Temecula, California is home to charming wineries and beautiful scenery-Solaire puts you in the middle of it all so you can enjoy premium shopping, dining, and entertainment just minutes away. Take time to explore timeless Old Town Temecula just one mile up Pujol St with easy access to I-15 for convenient commuting wherever your destination may be. For a night out on the town, Pechanga Resort & Casino is the perfect place with multiple sports parks and golf courses nearby less than five miles away. With a nice selection of upscale shopping and dining, Promenade Temecula is right off I-15 less than a 15 minutes drive. If you're looking for trails to run or hike and water fun, head on over to Harveston Lake and make sure to pay the Santa Margarita Ecological Reserve a visit a mere 11 miles away. Don't miss out and toast to excellence at ...