45 Apartments for rent in Temecula, CA with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
24 Units Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,783
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,732
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,216
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Harveston
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1402 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Redhawk
45289 Escalon St
45289 Escalon Street, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
45289 Escalon St Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Gated South Temecula Community! - PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME, THIS IS AN OCCUPIED HOME AND TENANT IS NOT TO BE BOTHERED.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
31951 Calle Balareza
31951 Calle Balareza, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3262 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN!! Great community in Paseo Del Sol, near schools, shopping and wineries. Two-story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, open kitchen with granite countertops, 3 car garage, 3,428 SqFt, and access to the community pool.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Redhawk
32604 Caminito Rosada
32604 Caminito Rosada, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2849 sqft
Stunning 5 bed/3bath home in the hear of South Temecula! You'll be instantly charmed by the beautiful gated courtyard entryway with a lattice overhang providing ample shade.

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Redhawk
33471 Biltmore Dr
33471 Biltmore Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3405 sqft
THIS HOME IS NOT BEING SHOWN UNTIL 2ND WEEK OF AUGUST. Come home to Vintage! This beautiful home is located in the beautiful city of Temecula in the gated community of Vintage. Just minutes from our local Wineries, major shopping and Freeways.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Redhawk
45649 Calle Ayora
45649 Calle Ayora, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2909 sqft
Located in the Redhawk Community of South Temecula, this home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a bonus room, and a master retreat in approximately 2,909 sqft of living space.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Roripaugh Ranch
31474 Polo Creek Drive
31474 Polo Creek Drive, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
3350 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED executive home in Roripaugh Ranch gated Community. Modern, contemporary design w/open concept. Spacious living room w/fireplace & ceiling fan.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Redhawk
27840 Avenida Avila
27840 Avenida Avila, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1739 sqft
27840 Avenida Avila Available 04/15/20 Belvista Condominium - 27840 Avenida Avila - BelVista is a secluded community comprised of over 210 Townhome style residences located in Temecula. Gorgeous Condo! Almost New! Vacant for 2 years.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
29810 Windwood Circle
29810 Windwood Circle, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1901 sqft
Gorgeous 4BR Temecula POOL HOME for Rent! - This nicely upgraded pool home is nestled in a cul-de-sac with a backyard that will be the highlight of your summer! As you enter, you are met by a formal living and dining room, featuring vaulted

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
31264 Taylor Lane
31264 Taylor Ln, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1101 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo in Gated Temecula Creek Village - Located in gated community in South Temecula. Two bedroom upper unit condo has new luxury vinyl plank flooring and neutral paint throughout. 2 master bedrooms with 2 full baths.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills
41025 Promenade Chardonnay
41025 Promenade Chardonnay Hills, Temecula, CA
6 Bedrooms
$3,150
3197 sqft
Gorgeous Home located in the beautiful community of Chardonnay Hills in Temecula. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3197 SqFt. For your convenience there is one bedroom downstairs with a bathroom.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
31289 David Lane
31289 David Ln, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
864 sqft
31289 David Lane Available 08/07/20 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo with Garage - Situated on the 3rd floor, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo is located in the desired community of Temecula Creek Villas.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
43046 Agena Street
43046 Agena Street, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1660 sqft
This is a beautiful home on a quiet, family oriented, cul de sac. The home is highly upgraded with new carpet and laminate floors throughout the home, recess lighting, beautiful updated backyard, and granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Roripaugh Ranch
39159 Twin Creek Drive
39159 Twin Creek Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3017 sqft
Gorgeous home located in the gated community of Roripaugh Ranch. The community offers nice amenities like a pool, playground, and gym. Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage, 3009 SqFt, open floor plan.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
42910 Avenida Amistad
42910 Avenida Amistad, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1523 sqft
42910 Avenida Amistad Available 08/16/20 Ideal Temecula Location with Money-Saving Solar - Available August 16th. Upgraded 2-Story, 3BR/2.5BA condo on quiet cul-de-sac street with attached 2-car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Temecula
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
26178 Williams Way #A
26178 Williams Way, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
26178 Williams Way #A Available 07/10/20 Nice 3 bedroom condo - Beautiful, spacious condominium in the gated community of Old School House Villas. One of the largest condominium models within Old School House Villas.
Results within 5 miles of Temecula
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
8 Units Available
Los Alamos Hills
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
26 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.

July 2020 Temecula Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Temecula Rent Report. Temecula rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temecula rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Temecula rents held steady over the past month

Temecula rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Temecula stand at $1,479 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,868 for a two-bedroom. Temecula's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Temecula throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents were up 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Temecula

    Rent growth in Temecula has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Temecula is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Temecula's median two-bedroom rent of $1,868 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Temecula remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), Jacksonville (+0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,192, and $1,097 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Temecula than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,097, where Temecula is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

