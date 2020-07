Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage carport cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more. Our community is surrounded by a wealth of adventurous opportunities that Temecula's picturesque wine country setting has to offer. Be the first to experience luxury apartment home living. Visit Tuscany Ridge Apartment Homes, it's all that you've imagined and more.