paloma del sol paseo del sol
109 Apartments for rent in Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol, Temecula, CA
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,788
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,761
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
31951 Calle Balareza
31951 Calle Balareza, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3262 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN!! Great community in Paseo Del Sol, near schools, shopping and wineries. Two-story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, open kitchen with granite countertops, 3 car garage, 3,428 SqFt, and access to the community pool.
32917 Valence Ct
32917 Valence Court, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2005 sqft
This well-kept home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac within the Paseo Del Sol community and Temecula School District! Beautiful landscaping out front to greet you and this home comes with landscaping included! As you enter the home, you are met with
31928 Corte Cardoza
31928 Corte Cardoza, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2630 sqft
Available July 1st! - Beautiful two story home cul-de-sac home in Paseo Del Sol with over 2600 SQ FT of living space . Upon entering the home you are greeted with beautiful vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, and a formal living room.
32495 Bergamo Court
32495 Bergamo Court, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1621 sqft
Attractive Paseo Del Sol Home, in beautiful HOA community with great schools. This 3 Bedroom Home offers 2.5 bathrooms, Living Room and Family Kitchen, Central Air and Heating and a large rear yard.
42987 Corte Colucci
42987 Corte Colucci, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1664 sqft
**Due to COVID-19, the property will not be shown until tenant vacates on 06/30. Available 7/10.
31870 Calle Redondela
31870 Calle Redondela, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2572 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 31870 Calle Redondela in Temecula. View photos, descriptions and more!
43741 Calabro Street
43741 Calabro Street, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1790 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Paseo Del Sol 3 bedroom, plus loft with sparkling pool. - Beautiful, Paseo Del Sol 3 bedroom with loft, 2.5 bathroom home with sparkling pool. Open floor plan with neutral flooring, open concept upgraded kitchen with granite counters.
31930 Calle Galarza
31930 Calle Galarza, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2822 sqft
31930 Calle Galarza Available 07/24/20 Gorgeous Paseo del Sol Home with Downstairs Bed & Bath - Paseo del Sol 4 Bedroom + Loft, 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage All appliances: Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer 2822 sq ft, Open
32472 Bergamo Ct.
32472 Bergamo Court, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1790 sqft
LOVELY TWO STORY PASEO DEL SOL HOME ON CUL-DE-SAC 1/2 BLOCK FROM BEAUTIFUL PARK, 2 BLOCKS FROM REC CENTER & POOL, 3 BLOCKS TO ABBY REINKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. 4 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.
32855 Abana Court
32855 Abana Court, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2382 sqft
32855 Abana Court Available 08/10/20 This Spacious Home Could Be Yours.
44019 Rivo Ct.
44019 Rivo Ct, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1319 sqft
44019 Rivo Ct.
Results within 1 mile of Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
44897 Potestas
44897 Potestas Drive, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1001 sqft
- Cute single story home, 2 car garage, large lot on corner. This home is located in Vail Ranch, great schools. (RLNE3739999)
32126 Camino Nunez
32126 Camino Nunez, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2526 sqft
Please be advised | We never advertise on Craigslist Located in Vintage Hills: The gateway to the Temecula Wine Country! Over 2500 Sq.Ft of living space which includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + a main floor den/office.
31742 Loma Linda Road
31742 Loma Linda Road, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2371 sqft
4bd (2 master suites)and 3 full baths With quartz countertops and wood vinyl flooring with porcelain tiles New kitchen appliances Bid nice backyard with view More info & apply online at https://hunt.
33471 Biltmore Dr
33471 Biltmore Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3405 sqft
THIS HOME IS NOT BEING SHOWN UNTIL 2ND WEEK OF AUGUST. Come home to Vintage! This beautiful home is located in the beautiful city of Temecula in the gated community of Vintage. Just minutes from our local Wineries, major shopping and Freeways.
31751 Corte Encinas
31751 Corte Encinas, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1235 sqft
Great single story 3 bedroom 2 Bath home in Villa Avanti. This house is close to Baron's shopping center and located centrally in Temecula. This home offers a front courtyard and nice backyard in a great location.
43021 Agena Street
43021 Agena Street, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1444 sqft
CALL LEASE LISTING AGENT, PAUL C WILKNSON, (CA DRE #01488630) TO SCHEDULE YOUR COVID 19 BEST PRACTICES SHOWING OF THIS CLEAN! TURNKEY! 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH, SINGLE STORY TEMECULA HOME.
44689 Vail Oak Rd
44689 Vailoaks Road, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2180 sqft
44689 Vail Oak Rd Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
41585 Corte Seda
41585 Corte Seda, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
2406 sqft
41585 Corte Seda Available 06/05/20 Temecula Cul-De-Sac Pool Home - This is a stunning home in a wonderfull cul-de-sac location. New paint and carpet through out.There is a large living room and dining area with soaring ceilings.
42521 Musilek Place
42521 Musilek Place, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
6114 sqft
The Mansion At The Reserves Estates - Luxury Home - Temecula Wine Country - EZ Realty & Property Management proudly presents The Mansion In The Wine Country of Temecula. This gorgeous home is built on a huge lot of 3.16 Acres.
27840 Avenida Avila
27840 Avenida Avila, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1739 sqft
27840 Avenida Avila Available 04/15/20 Belvista Condominium - 27840 Avenida Avila - BelVista is a secluded community comprised of over 210 Townhome style residences located in Temecula. Gorgeous Condo! Almost New! Vacant for 2 years.
31264 Taylor Lane
31264 Taylor Ln, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1101 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo in Gated Temecula Creek Village - Located in gated community in South Temecula. Two bedroom upper unit condo has new luxury vinyl plank flooring and neutral paint throughout. 2 master bedrooms with 2 full baths.
31379 Royal Oaks Drive
31379 Royal Oaks Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2874 sqft
Located in the desirable Temeku Hills, this home features family room, living room with fireplace, open kitchen with butler pantry, down stairs room that can be used as an office or playroom, dinning room, the down stairs features hardwood floor.
