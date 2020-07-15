Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed

Vista Promenade is just minutes away from Temecula Valley Wine Country where rolling hills covered with vineyards, air swept by ocean breezes and world-class wines will make you feel right at home. Our community is also minutes to five-star shopping and dining. Where else can you enjoy the beach, mountains and desert sights all within a short 60-minute drive? Relax poolside by one of the two sparkling pools, play foosball poolside or cook dinner in one of our outdoor BBQ areas. All are included as part of our unique resort-style recreational amenities. Take in a fitness class in our newly-renovated Fitness Center that features state-of-the-art equipment or simply enjoy the sunset in one of our many outdoor entertaining spaces.



Newly renovated one and two-bedroom interiors include spacious floor plans, quartz countertops, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, a wood burning fireplace and much more. Vista Promenade is conveniently located just off the 15, 215, and 79 highways.



