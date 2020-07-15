Vista Promenade

Lease Length: 6-10 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $500, 2 Beds: $700
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corsos, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky, 50 gallon tank size limit with management’s prior written authorization