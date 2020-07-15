All apartments in Temecula
Vista Promenade
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:11 AM

Vista Promenade

29605 Solana Way · (315) 842-4098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29605 Solana Way, Temecula, CA 92591

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista Promenade.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
Vista Promenade is just minutes away from Temecula Valley Wine Country where rolling hills covered with vineyards, air swept by ocean breezes and world-class wines will make you feel right at home. Our community is also minutes to five-star shopping and dining. Where else can you enjoy the beach, mountains and desert sights all within a short 60-minute drive? Relax poolside by one of the two sparkling pools, play foosball poolside or cook dinner in one of our outdoor BBQ areas. All are included as part of our unique resort-style recreational amenities. Take in a fitness class in our newly-renovated Fitness Center that features state-of-the-art equipment or simply enjoy the sunset in one of our many outdoor entertaining spaces.

Newly renovated one and two-bedroom interiors include spacious floor plans, quartz countertops, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, a wood burning fireplace and much more. Vista Promenade is conveniently located just off the 15, 215, and 79 highways.

We

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-10 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $500, 2 Beds: $700
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Akita, Wolf-Hybrid, Mastiff, Cane Corsos, Great Dane, Alaskan Malamute, Siberian Husky, 50 gallon tank size limit with management’s prior written authorization
Parking Details: Garage lot. Assigned Covered Parking: $35/month, Detached Garage: $95/month.
Storage Details: Patio Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista Promenade have any available units?
Vista Promenade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does Vista Promenade have?
Some of Vista Promenade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
Vista Promenade is offering the following rent specials: *All specials are based on approved credit, contact management for details. (on select units)
Is Vista Promenade pet-friendly?
Yes, Vista Promenade is pet friendly.
Does Vista Promenade offer parking?
Yes, Vista Promenade offers parking.
Does Vista Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vista Promenade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista Promenade have a pool?
Yes, Vista Promenade has a pool.
Does Vista Promenade have accessible units?
Yes, Vista Promenade has accessible units.
Does Vista Promenade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista Promenade has units with dishwashers.
