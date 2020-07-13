Apartment List
/
CA
/
temecula
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

64 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Temecula, CA

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,798
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,143
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,761
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,216
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
2 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1402 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Harveston
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harveston
28576 Plymouth Way
28576 Plymouth Way, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Plymouth Way - Property Id: 313769 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313769 Property Id 313769 (RLNE5908635)

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Redhawk
45289 Escalon St
45289 Escalon Street, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
45289 Escalon St Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Gated South Temecula Community! - PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME, THIS IS AN OCCUPIED HOME AND TENANT IS NOT TO BE BOTHERED.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills
32126 Camino Nunez
32126 Camino Nunez, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2526 sqft
Please be advised | We never advertise on Craigslist Located in Vintage Hills: The gateway to the Temecula Wine Country! Over 2500 Sq.Ft of living space which includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + a main floor den/office.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
44978 Bellflower Lane
44978 Bellflower Lane, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1071 sqft
Wonderful condo for rent in the Temecula Lane community! As you enter the home you are met by the spacious open concept living room which features custom paint, tile floors, entertainment nook, ceiling fan, and plantation shutter blinds.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
32917 Valence Ct
32917 Valence Court, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2005 sqft
This well-kept home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac within the Paseo Del Sol community and Temecula School District! Beautiful landscaping out front to greet you and this home comes with landscaping included! As you enter the home, you are met with

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Harveston
40244 Rosewell Court
40244 Rosewell Ct, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1577 sqft
Temecula Harveston home available 7/10. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
42987 Corte Colucci
42987 Corte Colucci, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1664 sqft
**Due to COVID-19, the property will not be shown until tenant vacates on 06/30. Available 7/10.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Vail Ranch
44948 Marge Place
44948 Marge Place, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1237 sqft
44948 Marge Place Available 06/01/20 Temecula, CA single story home for rent - AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 Lovely single story 2 bedroom plus large den, 2 bathroom house with 2 car garage. Neutral paint throughout. Carpet and tile flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Vail Ranch
44689 Vail Oak Rd
44689 Vailoaks Road, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2180 sqft
44689 Vail Oak Rd Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 25

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
45891 Clubhouse Drive
45891 Clubhouse Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1604 sqft
Beautiful One Story South Temecula 4 Bedroom Home - You will love this beautiful one story home in South Temecula. It has a large front and backyard on a corner lot. High ceilings throughout. Large family room with fireplace.

1 of 85

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Redhawk
27840 Avenida Avila
27840 Avenida Avila, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1739 sqft
27840 Avenida Avila Available 04/15/20 Belvista Condominium - 27840 Avenida Avila - BelVista is a secluded community comprised of over 210 Townhome style residences located in Temecula. Gorgeous Condo! Almost New! Vacant for 2 years.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
29810 Windwood Circle
29810 Windwood Circle, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1901 sqft
Gorgeous 4BR Temecula POOL HOME for Rent! - This nicely upgraded pool home is nestled in a cul-de-sac with a backyard that will be the highlight of your summer! As you enter, you are met by a formal living and dining room, featuring vaulted

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
43741 Calabro Street
43741 Calabro Street, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1790 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Paseo Del Sol 3 bedroom, plus loft with sparkling pool. - Beautiful, Paseo Del Sol 3 bedroom with loft, 2.5 bathroom home with sparkling pool. Open floor plan with neutral flooring, open concept upgraded kitchen with granite counters.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
31259 David Lane
31259 David Ln, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
864 sqft
31259 David Lane Available 08/01/20 Charming 1 bed 1 bath in the exclusive gated community of Temecula Creek Village - Welcome to the beautiful Temecula Valley!! This charming condominium is situated in the exclusive gated community of Temecula

1 of 17

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
Crowne Hill
43210 Via Sabino
43210 Via Sabino, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,575
3429 sqft
Welcome to the home of your dreams! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 3,429 sq. ft. home in Temecula has everything you've been searching for.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
31930 Calle Galarza
31930 Calle Galarza, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2822 sqft
31930 Calle Galarza Available 07/24/20 Gorgeous Paseo del Sol Home with Downstairs Bed & Bath - Paseo del Sol 4 Bedroom + Loft, 3 Bathroom, 3 Car Garage All appliances: Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer 2822 sq ft, Open

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wolf Creek
45655 Honeysuckle Ct
45655 Honeysuckle Court, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2851 sqft
Desirable Wolf Creek Cul-De-Sac Home for lease! 5 Bedroom, 3 bath home with 2851 square feet of living space includes a main floor Bedroom and bath. Cook's Kitchen features granite counters, center island and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
31289 David Lane
31289 David Ln, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
864 sqft
31289 David Lane Available 08/07/20 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo with Garage - Situated on the 3rd floor, this 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo is located in the desired community of Temecula Creek Villas.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills
32254 Cour Pomerol
32254 Cour Pomerol, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2098 sqft
- Lovely Chardena Home on a cul-de-sac. 4 bedrooms upstairs with retreat and office/den downstairs. Master has a retreat attached to it with a fireplace. 2 other fireplaces in this home. One in the living room and one in the family room.

July 2020 Temecula Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Temecula Rent Report. Temecula rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temecula rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Temecula Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Temecula Rent Report. Temecula rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temecula rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Temecula rents held steady over the past month

Temecula rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Temecula stand at $1,479 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,868 for a two-bedroom. Temecula's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Temecula throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents were up 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Temecula

    Rent growth in Temecula has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Temecula is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Temecula's median two-bedroom rent of $1,868 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Temecula remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), Jacksonville (+0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,192, and $1,097 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Temecula than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,097, where Temecula is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemecula 3 BedroomsTemecula Apartments with Balcony
    Temecula Apartments with GarageTemecula Apartments with GymTemecula Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTemecula Apartments with ParkingTemecula Apartments with Pool
    Temecula Apartments with Washer-DryerTemecula Dog Friendly ApartmentsTemecula Luxury PlacesTemecula Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
    Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
    Brea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
    Harveston

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
    Chaffey College