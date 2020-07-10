Apartment List
/
CA
/
temecula
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:37 PM

124 Luxury Apartments for rent in Temecula, CA

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
25 Units Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,783
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,606
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
12 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,216
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
2 Units Available
Harveston
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
3 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1402 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Harveston
28576 Plymouth Way
28576 Plymouth Way, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 07/12/20 Plymouth Way - Property Id: 313769 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313769 Property Id 313769 (RLNE5908635)

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Redhawk
45289 Escalon St
45289 Escalon Street, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
45289 Escalon St Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Gated South Temecula Community! - PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME, THIS IS AN OCCUPIED HOME AND TENANT IS NOT TO BE BOTHERED.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Vail Ranch
44897 Potestas
44897 Potestas Drive, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1001 sqft
- Cute single story home, 2 car garage, large lot on corner. This home is located in Vail Ranch, great schools. (RLNE3739999)

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills
32126 Camino Nunez
32126 Camino Nunez, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2526 sqft
Please be advised | We never advertise on Craigslist Located in Vintage Hills: The gateway to the Temecula Wine Country! Over 2500 Sq.Ft of living space which includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + a main floor den/office.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
44978 Bellflower Lane
44978 Bellflower Lane, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1071 sqft
Wonderful condo for rent in the Temecula Lane community! As you enter the home you are met by the spacious open concept living room which features custom paint, tile floors, entertainment nook, ceiling fan, and plantation shutter blinds.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
39636 Knollridge Dr.
39636 Knollridge Drive, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1143 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 39636 Knollridge Dr. in Temecula. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
31951 Calle Balareza
31951 Calle Balareza, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3262 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN!! Great community in Paseo Del Sol, near schools, shopping and wineries. Two-story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, open kitchen with granite countertops, 3 car garage, 3,428 SqFt, and access to the community pool.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Redhawk
32604 Caminito Rosada
32604 Caminito Rosada, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2849 sqft
Stunning 5 bed/3bath home in the hear of South Temecula! You'll be instantly charmed by the beautiful gated courtyard entryway with a lattice overhang providing ample shade.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
31742 Loma Linda Road
31742 Loma Linda Road, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2371 sqft
4bd (2 master suites)and 3 full baths With quartz countertops and wood vinyl flooring with porcelain tiles New kitchen appliances Bid nice backyard with view More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
41548 Yankee Run Court
41548 Yankee Run Court, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2561 sqft
Beautiful pool home available just in time for summer! This home is conveniently located in Temecula, close to Schools, Restaurants, Old Town Temecula, Wineries, Shopping and the I-15 freeway.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wolf Creek
45655 Honeysuckle Ct
45655 Honeysuckle Court, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2851 sqft
Desirable Wolf Creek Cul-De-Sac Home for lease! 5 Bedroom, 3 bath home with 2851 square feet of living space includes a main floor Bedroom and bath. Cook's Kitchen features granite counters, center island and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
1 Unit Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
32917 Valence Ct
32917 Valence Court, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2005 sqft
This well-kept home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac within the Paseo Del Sol community and Temecula School District! Beautiful landscaping out front to greet you and this home comes with landscaping included! As you enter the home, you are met with

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
31928 Corte Cardoza
31928 Corte Cardoza, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2630 sqft
Available July 1st! - Beautiful two story home cul-de-sac home in Paseo Del Sol with over 2600 SQ FT of living space . Upon entering the home you are greeted with beautiful vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, and a formal living room.

1 of 49

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Redhawk
33471 Biltmore Dr
33471 Biltmore Drive, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3405 sqft
THIS HOME IS NOT BEING SHOWN UNTIL 2ND WEEK OF AUGUST. Come home to Vintage! This beautiful home is located in the beautiful city of Temecula in the gated community of Vintage. Just minutes from our local Wineries, major shopping and Freeways.

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
42005 Humber Dr
42005 Humber Drive, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1404 sqft
This 2 story pool home is ready for some summer fun. Upon entry you will find yourself in a lovely living area with a beautiful white brick fireplace and high ceilings.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
32495 Bergamo Court
32495 Bergamo Court, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1621 sqft
Attractive Paseo Del Sol Home, in beautiful HOA community with great schools. This 3 Bedroom Home offers 2.5 bathrooms, Living Room and Family Kitchen, Central Air and Heating and a large rear yard.

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Redhawk
33184 PUFFIN Street
33184 Puffin Street, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2005 sqft
3 BEDROOM 3 BATH IN MOVE IN CONDITION LOCATED CLOSE TO REDHAWK GOLF COURSE, AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS AND PECHANGA CASINO. LARGE MASTER W/WALK-IN PLUS 2 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS AND SEPARATE LAUNDRY UP.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
42049 Chestnut Dr
42049 Chestnut Drive, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1442 sqft
The perfect home is finally available and ready for you to move on in! The beautiful and centrally located gated community of Laurel Creek, just minutes from Temecula Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, Temecula Promenade, and everything else that

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills
31751 Corte Encinas
31751 Corte Encinas, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1235 sqft
Great single story 3 bedroom 2 Bath home in Villa Avanti. This house is close to Baron's shopping center and located centrally in Temecula. This home offers a front courtyard and nice backyard in a great location.

July 2020 Temecula Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Temecula Rent Report. Temecula rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temecula rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Temecula Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Temecula Rent Report. Temecula rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temecula rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Temecula rents held steady over the past month

Temecula rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Temecula stand at $1,479 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,868 for a two-bedroom. Temecula's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Temecula throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents were up 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Temecula

    Rent growth in Temecula has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Temecula is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Temecula's median two-bedroom rent of $1,868 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Temecula remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), Jacksonville (+0.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,192, and $1,097 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Temecula than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,097, where Temecula is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemecula 3 BedroomsTemecula Apartments with Balcony
    Temecula Apartments with GarageTemecula Apartments with GymTemecula Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTemecula Apartments with ParkingTemecula Apartments with Pool
    Temecula Apartments with Washer-DryerTemecula Dog Friendly ApartmentsTemecula Luxury PlacesTemecula Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
    Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
    Brea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
    Harveston

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
    Chaffey College