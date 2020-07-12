/
128 Apartments for rent in Harveston, Temecula, CA
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
28576 Plymouth Way
28576 Plymouth Way, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Plymouth Way - Property Id: 313769 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313769 Property Id 313769 (RLNE5908635)
40244 Rosewell Court
40244 Rosewell Ct, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1577 sqft
Temecula Harveston home available 7/10. This home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.
40211 Pasadena Drive
40211 Pasadena Drive, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1866 sqft
Beautiful Harveston single story located close to the lake and amenities. This house is a very desirable floor plan offering 2 spare bedrooms at the front entrance of the house along with a hall full bathroom.
28823 Chatham Lane
28823 Chatham Lane, Temecula, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3311 sqft
Pristine Cape Cod Style two-story home, nestled in the desirable Harveston Lake Community. This highly upgraded house offers upgraded flooring downstairs and immaculate carpet throughout all bedrooms and upstairs.
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,435
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
40194 North End Road
40194 North End Road, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3023 sqft
Beautiful single story 4 bedroom 3 bath 3 car Garage 3000 sq ft close to school freeway shopping park fully upgraded see pictures More info & apply online at https://hunt.
26396 Arboretum Way
26396 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1031 sqft
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property.
29810 Windwood Circle
29810 Windwood Circle, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1901 sqft
Gorgeous 4BR Temecula POOL HOME for Rent! - This nicely upgraded pool home is nestled in a cul-de-sac with a backyard that will be the highlight of your summer! As you enter, you are met by a formal living and dining room, featuring vaulted
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,786
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,182
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,707
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,754
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,656
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,216
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,357
1402 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.
29273 Via Espada
29273 Via Espada, Murrieta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3168 sqft
29273 Via Espada Available 08/14/20 Murrieta - 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath - Main floor bedroom & bath and office - No showings at this time. Apply online: managementoneprofessionals.com Beautiful former model home in Murrieta.
24325 Bay Laurel
24325 Bay Laurel Ave, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1680 sqft
24325 Bay Laurel Available 08/02/20 3 bedroom, 2.
32126 Camino Nunez
32126 Camino Nunez, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2526 sqft
Please be advised | We never advertise on Craigslist Located in Vintage Hills: The gateway to the Temecula Wine Country! Over 2500 Sq.Ft of living space which includes 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + a main floor den/office.
31951 Calle Balareza
31951 Calle Balareza, Temecula, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3262 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN!! Great community in Paseo Del Sol, near schools, shopping and wineries. Two-story home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, open kitchen with granite countertops, 3 car garage, 3,428 SqFt, and access to the community pool.
39680 Via Las Palmas
39680 Via Las Palmas, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2450 sqft
July 1 Move in ** 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, No Bedroom Downstairs.
31689 Rose Hill Cir.
31689 Rose Hill Circle, French Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2699 sqft
As you walk up to the house you are greeted with a beautiful front yard landscape and porch. As you enter the home, large windows, vaulted ceilings and the beautiful chandelier give the entryway and formal dining room a spacious feel.
27402 Bent Grass Avenue
27402 Bent Grass Avenue, Murrieta, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3948 sqft
Welcome to Resort living in Greer Ranch! This gorgeous Pool home boasts close to 4000 sq. ft. of living space and is situated on one of the largest view lots in Greer Ranch.
