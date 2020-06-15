44017 Arcadia Court

Amenities
Former Model! This beautiful newer Townhome style Condo loaded with upgrades? Now's the time to take advantage of this
ready-to-move-in home, upgraded Porcelain tile flooring through the main level, upgraded Berber carpeting, and tiled
bathrooms upstairs. The open-plan Kitchen features granite countertops and espresso tone backsplash. There's room for casual
seating at the peninsula, and the state-of-the-art Whirlpool stainless steel appliances include like new side-by-side counter depth
refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, and microwave that will make your kitchen shine. Upstairs, your master suite is gorgeously
detailed with double sinks, Piedrafina countertops, Maple cabinetry and a tub and shower combo. Enjoy the private front courtyard
with efficiency planting and concrete patio and fountain. You'll love the attached direct access 2 garage off the private alley way. Coming home
to Aldea means you also enjoy community amenities such as a resort-style pool and spa, plus easy convenience to entertainment,
dining, and the vineyards of Temecula, plus you are walking distance to all the shopping choices of the Home Depot/Albertsons and
Wal-Mart Shopping centers. Plus there are award winning Temecula Schools and parks close by all are sure to be a delight. Offered by FIRST LINK REALTY DRE 01821999 call or text 951-234-1742