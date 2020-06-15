44017 Arcadia Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

Former Model! This beautiful newer Townhome style Condo loaded with upgrades? Now's the time to take advantage of this

ready-to-move-in home, upgraded Porcelain tile flooring through the main level, upgraded Berber carpeting, and tiled

bathrooms upstairs. The open-plan Kitchen features granite countertops and espresso tone backsplash. There's room for casual

seating at the peninsula, and the state-of-the-art Whirlpool stainless steel appliances include like new side-by-side counter depth

refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, and microwave that will make your kitchen shine. Upstairs, your master suite is gorgeously

detailed with double sinks, Piedrafina countertops, Maple cabinetry and a tub and shower combo. Enjoy the private front courtyard

with efficiency planting and concrete patio and fountain. You'll love the attached direct access 2 garage off the private alley way. Coming home

to Aldea means you also enjoy community amenities such as a resort-style pool and spa, plus easy convenience to entertainment,

dining, and the vineyards of Temecula, plus you are walking distance to all the shopping choices of the Home Depot/Albertsons and

Wal-Mart Shopping centers. Plus there are award winning Temecula Schools and parks close by all are sure to be a delight. Offered by FIRST LINK REALTY DRE 01821999 call or text 951-234-1742