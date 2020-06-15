All apartments in Temecula
Find more places like 44017 Arcadia Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temecula, CA
/
44017 Arcadia Court
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

44017 Arcadia Court

44017 Arcadia Ct · (951) 234-1742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temecula
See all
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

44017 Arcadia Ct, Temecula, CA 92592
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Former Model! This beautiful newer Townhome style Condo loaded with upgrades? Now's the time to take advantage of this
ready-to-move-in home, upgraded Porcelain tile flooring through the main level, upgraded Berber carpeting, and tiled
bathrooms upstairs. The open-plan Kitchen features granite countertops and espresso tone backsplash. There's room for casual
seating at the peninsula, and the state-of-the-art Whirlpool stainless steel appliances include like new side-by-side counter depth
refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range, and microwave that will make your kitchen shine. Upstairs, your master suite is gorgeously
detailed with double sinks, Piedrafina countertops, Maple cabinetry and a tub and shower combo. Enjoy the private front courtyard
with efficiency planting and concrete patio and fountain. You'll love the attached direct access 2 garage off the private alley way. Coming home
to Aldea means you also enjoy community amenities such as a resort-style pool and spa, plus easy convenience to entertainment,
dining, and the vineyards of Temecula, plus you are walking distance to all the shopping choices of the Home Depot/Albertsons and
Wal-Mart Shopping centers. Plus there are award winning Temecula Schools and parks close by all are sure to be a delight. Offered by FIRST LINK REALTY DRE 01821999 call or text 951-234-1742

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44017 Arcadia Court have any available units?
44017 Arcadia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 44017 Arcadia Court have?
Some of 44017 Arcadia Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44017 Arcadia Court currently offering any rent specials?
44017 Arcadia Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44017 Arcadia Court pet-friendly?
No, 44017 Arcadia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 44017 Arcadia Court offer parking?
Yes, 44017 Arcadia Court does offer parking.
Does 44017 Arcadia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44017 Arcadia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44017 Arcadia Court have a pool?
Yes, 44017 Arcadia Court has a pool.
Does 44017 Arcadia Court have accessible units?
Yes, 44017 Arcadia Court has accessible units.
Does 44017 Arcadia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44017 Arcadia Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 44017 Arcadia Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula
Temecula, CA 92590
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way
Temecula, CA 92592
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591

Similar Pages

Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms
Temecula Apartments with GymTemecula Luxury Places
Temecula Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
Brea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
Harveston

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity