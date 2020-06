Amenities

granite counters garage pool fireplace bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

41585 Corte Seda Available 06/05/20 Temecula Cul-De-Sac Pool Home - This is a stunning home in a wonderfull cul-de-sac location. New paint and carpet through out.There is a large living room and dining area with soaring ceilings. Large family room with a fireplace open to kitchen with granite countertops. Large master suite seperated from the other 3 bedrooms. Lovely pebble tec pool and jacuzzi. Built in barbecue and entertainment center. 3 car garage. HOA fee, pool and landscaping maintenance are included in rent.



Please call our leasing office with questions at 951-303-6300 or text 951-750-0001. Home is currently occupied. Due to current COVID19 guidelines, we are unable to show the interior of the home until it is vacated at the end of May.



Application can be found at ehrca.com. Min. 620 credit score & 3 times the monthly rent in income is required.



Executive Home Rentals & Sales, Inc. BRE#01320027



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3996207)