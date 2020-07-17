All apartments in Temecula
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:38 AM

41025 Promenade Chardonnay

41025 Promenade Chardonnay Hills · (951) 506-9683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

41025 Promenade Chardonnay Hills, Temecula, CA 92591
Margarita Village - Temeku Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,150

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 3197 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Gorgeous Home located in the beautiful community of Chardonnay Hills in Temecula. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3197 SqFt. For your convenience there is one bedroom downstairs with a bathroom. The master suite is enormous and has its own sitting room. Large living room and a formal dining area. Very large family room with a fireplace. Very private rear yard with no rear neighbors. Lovely private pool. Community offers pools, sports courts and recreation room. This home is conveniently located within minutes to the mall, restaurants, and grocery stores. Rental does not include refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Tenants will be responsible for landscaping and pool service. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41025 Promenade Chardonnay have any available units?
41025 Promenade Chardonnay has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 41025 Promenade Chardonnay have?
Some of 41025 Promenade Chardonnay's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41025 Promenade Chardonnay currently offering any rent specials?
41025 Promenade Chardonnay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41025 Promenade Chardonnay pet-friendly?
No, 41025 Promenade Chardonnay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 41025 Promenade Chardonnay offer parking?
No, 41025 Promenade Chardonnay does not offer parking.
Does 41025 Promenade Chardonnay have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41025 Promenade Chardonnay offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41025 Promenade Chardonnay have a pool?
Yes, 41025 Promenade Chardonnay has a pool.
Does 41025 Promenade Chardonnay have accessible units?
No, 41025 Promenade Chardonnay does not have accessible units.
Does 41025 Promenade Chardonnay have units with dishwashers?
No, 41025 Promenade Chardonnay does not have units with dishwashers.
