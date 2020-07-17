41025 Promenade Chardonnay

Amenities

in unit laundry pool clubhouse fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Gorgeous Home located in the beautiful community of Chardonnay Hills in Temecula. This home offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 3197 SqFt. For your convenience there is one bedroom downstairs with a bathroom. The master suite is enormous and has its own sitting room. Large living room and a formal dining area. Very large family room with a fireplace. Very private rear yard with no rear neighbors. Lovely private pool. Community offers pools, sports courts and recreation room. This home is conveniently located within minutes to the mall, restaurants, and grocery stores. Rental does not include refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Tenants will be responsible for landscaping and pool service. Available Now.