All apartments in Temecula
Find more places like 31928 Corte Cardoza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temecula, CA
/
31928 Corte Cardoza
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

31928 Corte Cardoza

31928 Corte Cardoza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temecula
See all
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

31928 Corte Cardoza, Temecula, CA 92592
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Available July 1st! - Beautiful two story home cul-de-sac home in Paseo Del Sol with over 2600 SQ FT of living space . Upon entering the home you are greeted with beautiful vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, and a formal living room. The upgraded kitchen offers granite counters, a large center island, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinetry. Off the kitchen is the family room with a fireplace. The first floor also offers a downstairs bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs you will find a loft, the master suite, and two additional bedrooms. The master suite is spacious and offers lots of natural light, a separate shower and soaking tub, a double vanity and large walk in closet. The lush backyard offers a covered patio and is extremely private with virtually no neighbor behind you. This home includes a refrigerator and landscaping services! Carpet will be installed brand new! Paseo Del Sol is an absolutely gorgeous community. The are miles of walking trails leading to all of the incredible amenities the community has to offer such as pools, spas, parks, tennis courts, and sport courts. New carpet throughout! NO PETS.

Rent: $2600/mo
Security Deposit: $3000

Application is Online www.robertcoleproperties.com

Minimum Requirements:
Income 2.5x the rent
Good Credit REQUIRED 640+ (no exceptions)
Stable/Verifiable Income
1 month's paystubs & 2 month's bank statements
Tax returns if self employed
NO PETS

Showings: Robert Cole Properties - (951) 330-0405

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31928 Corte Cardoza have any available units?
31928 Corte Cardoza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 31928 Corte Cardoza have?
Some of 31928 Corte Cardoza's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31928 Corte Cardoza currently offering any rent specials?
31928 Corte Cardoza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31928 Corte Cardoza pet-friendly?
No, 31928 Corte Cardoza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 31928 Corte Cardoza offer parking?
No, 31928 Corte Cardoza does not offer parking.
Does 31928 Corte Cardoza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31928 Corte Cardoza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31928 Corte Cardoza have a pool?
Yes, 31928 Corte Cardoza has a pool.
Does 31928 Corte Cardoza have accessible units?
No, 31928 Corte Cardoza does not have accessible units.
Does 31928 Corte Cardoza have units with dishwashers?
No, 31928 Corte Cardoza does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula
Temecula, CA 92590
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way
Temecula, CA 92592
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd
Temecula, CA 92591

Similar Pages

Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms
Temecula Apartments with ParkingTemecula Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Temecula Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CASan Clemente, CA
Placentia, CAPoway, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAFontana, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
Harveston

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College