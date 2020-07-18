31928 Corte Cardoza

Amenities

Available July 1st! - Beautiful two story home cul-de-sac home in Paseo Del Sol with over 2600 SQ FT of living space . Upon entering the home you are greeted with beautiful vaulted ceilings, a formal dining room, and a formal living room. The upgraded kitchen offers granite counters, a large center island, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of cabinetry. Off the kitchen is the family room with a fireplace. The first floor also offers a downstairs bedroom and full bathroom. Upstairs you will find a loft, the master suite, and two additional bedrooms. The master suite is spacious and offers lots of natural light, a separate shower and soaking tub, a double vanity and large walk in closet. The lush backyard offers a covered patio and is extremely private with virtually no neighbor behind you. This home includes a refrigerator and landscaping services! Carpet will be installed brand new! Paseo Del Sol is an absolutely gorgeous community. The are miles of walking trails leading to all of the incredible amenities the community has to offer such as pools, spas, parks, tennis courts, and sport courts. New carpet throughout! NO PETS.



Rent: $2600/mo

Security Deposit: $3000



Application is Online www.robertcoleproperties.com



Minimum Requirements:

Income 2.5x the rent

Good Credit REQUIRED 640+ (no exceptions)

Stable/Verifiable Income

1 month's paystubs & 2 month's bank statements

Tax returns if self employed

NO PETS



Showings: Robert Cole Properties - (951) 330-0405



No Pets Allowed



