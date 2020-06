999 W EVELYN TERRACE #75

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking hot tub tennis court

LARGE GROUND LEVEL END UNIT WITH WASHER AND DRYER - DESIRABLE LARGE GROUND LEVEL END UNIT CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT! THE KITCHEN IS COMPLETE WITH AN ELECTRIC RANGE, DISHWASHER AND REFRIGERATOR. THE CONDO INCLUDES A FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. SPACIOUS PRIVATE PATIO PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. ONE COVERED CARPORT INCLUDED WITH PLENTY OF GUEST PARKING. WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY POOL, SPA AND TENNIS COURT. CONDO COMPLEX IN PARK LIKE SETTING.



FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW FOR A 360 TOUR:



https://mls.ricohtours.com/8dcccddd-8f90-442c-84ca-1cfb61a5beac/



TENANT QUALIFICATIONS:



GROSS COMBINED HOUSEHOLD INCOME MUST EQUATE $7,500 OR MORE

MINIMUM FICO SCORE OF 700



LEASE TERMS ARE:

RENT: $2,500

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,600

ONE YEAR LEASE

NO SMOKING

NO PETS

UTILITIES INCLUDED: WATER AND GARBAGE



PLEASE CALL ANGEL 408-253-1003 TO SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL OR IN PERSON SHOWING. (FOR IN PERSON SHOWING, 2 PEOPLE MAX AND YOU MUST WEAR YOUR OWN MASK BEFORE ENTERING THE PROPERTY).



