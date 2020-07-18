Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

991 The Dalles Avenue Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Home with Cupertino Schools! - *Please do not disturb current occupants*



Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Conveniently located with top Cupertino Schools! Stunning kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, gas range, and new stainless appliances. This beautiful home also offers gleaming hardwood floors, tile flooring, recessed lighting, and crown molding. Both bathrooms have also been elegantly remodeled. The spacious backyard offers a nice patio area and fresh landscaping. Plus an attached 2 car garage.



No pets, no smoking.

1 year lease term required.



(RLNE5902649)