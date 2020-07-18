All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

991 The Dalles Avenue

991 The Dalles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

991 The Dalles Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Serra

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
991 The Dalles Avenue Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Home with Cupertino Schools! - *Please do not disturb current occupants*

Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Conveniently located with top Cupertino Schools! Stunning kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, gas range, and new stainless appliances. This beautiful home also offers gleaming hardwood floors, tile flooring, recessed lighting, and crown molding. Both bathrooms have also been elegantly remodeled. The spacious backyard offers a nice patio area and fresh landscaping. Plus an attached 2 car garage.

No pets, no smoking.
1 year lease term required.

(RLNE5902649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 The Dalles Avenue have any available units?
991 The Dalles Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, CA.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 991 The Dalles Avenue have?
Some of 991 The Dalles Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 The Dalles Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
991 The Dalles Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 The Dalles Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 991 The Dalles Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 991 The Dalles Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 991 The Dalles Avenue offers parking.
Does 991 The Dalles Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 991 The Dalles Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 The Dalles Avenue have a pool?
No, 991 The Dalles Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 991 The Dalles Avenue have accessible units?
No, 991 The Dalles Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 991 The Dalles Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 991 The Dalles Avenue has units with dishwashers.
