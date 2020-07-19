Amenities

SUNNYVALE – Executive home and designer's delight with in-ground pool, great location - SUNNYVALE

Type: Single Family Home

Address: 987 Starflower Court Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Location: El Camino Real x Wolfe

Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fenced landscaped yard with in ground pool & spa

Sq. feet: 1,550 approx.

Details: Sophisticated elegance and pure serenity - this home showcases an expansive, open floor-plan with high-end finishes expanding into a resort-like garden oasis. Tastefully upgraded spacious kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar with island, and high-end appliances such as an oversized Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf range top and Wolf ventilation hood, and stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, and oven. Large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, walk in closet, and views over the tropical-inspired gardens. Large guest bedroom with its own large walk in closet and separate entrance to the backyard. Third bedroom with hardwood floors is ideal for an office / den / studio and also has its own separate entrance to the backyard. Over 60+ smart-home connected devices designed to give you complete control throughout the home. Upgrades include built-in projector with 120" automated and retractable recessed screen, Ring, Nest controlled central A/C and heat, and HomeKit (Siri / Alexa) enabled features such as 6 interior skylights with black out shades, Lutron shades (including blackout in guest bedroom), Lutron light dimmers on all the recessed lights throughout the house, and Hue landscape lighting. With the tap of a button or voice command to a home assistant, you control your home, inside and out! Natural hardwood floors throughout common areas and kitchen with carpeted bedrooms and tiled bathrooms. Skylights in almost every room invite abundant natural light. Attached two car garage with ample storage accommodates two cars, bicycles, and a motorcycle. Outside, the resort-like tropical landscaping offers serene escape with stunning golf course views. Multiple seating areas including a spacious covered patio with lighting / ceiling fans, raised poolside entertaining deck with sweeping golf course views, and large hammock-area. In-ground hot tub and heated pool (with motorized cover for safety and heat retention), abundant lemon tree, and stunning custom landscape lighting completes this picture-perfect setting. Gardening and pool services provided. Tenant covers utilities. Desirable location on private cul-de-sac, near beautiful Ponderosa park, shopping, dining, tech-company shuttle stops, and close vicinity to most major tech companies: Apple, Google, Facebook, Nvidia, etc! From sunset views to Gigabit internet, this smart home truly has it all.

Rent: $6,500 - Security Deposit: $8,000

Available: NOW - Term: 1 year lease



*** VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLk4LnRoSns&feature=youtu.be ***



