Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

987 Starflower Court

987 Starflower Court · No Longer Available
Location

987 Starflower Court, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Ponderosa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
SUNNYVALE – Executive home and designer's delight with in-ground pool, great location - SUNNYVALE
Type: Single Family Home
Address: 987 Starflower Court Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Location: El Camino Real x Wolfe
Rooms: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fenced landscaped yard with in ground pool & spa
Sq. feet: 1,550 approx.
Details: Sophisticated elegance and pure serenity - this home showcases an expansive, open floor-plan with high-end finishes expanding into a resort-like garden oasis. Tastefully upgraded spacious kitchen with granite countertops, breakfast bar with island, and high-end appliances such as an oversized Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf range top and Wolf ventilation hood, and stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, and oven. Large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, walk in closet, and views over the tropical-inspired gardens. Large guest bedroom with its own large walk in closet and separate entrance to the backyard. Third bedroom with hardwood floors is ideal for an office / den / studio and also has its own separate entrance to the backyard. Over 60+ smart-home connected devices designed to give you complete control throughout the home. Upgrades include built-in projector with 120" automated and retractable recessed screen, Ring, Nest controlled central A/C and heat, and HomeKit (Siri / Alexa) enabled features such as 6 interior skylights with black out shades, Lutron shades (including blackout in guest bedroom), Lutron light dimmers on all the recessed lights throughout the house, and Hue landscape lighting. With the tap of a button or voice command to a home assistant, you control your home, inside and out! Natural hardwood floors throughout common areas and kitchen with carpeted bedrooms and tiled bathrooms. Skylights in almost every room invite abundant natural light. Attached two car garage with ample storage accommodates two cars, bicycles, and a motorcycle. Outside, the resort-like tropical landscaping offers serene escape with stunning golf course views. Multiple seating areas including a spacious covered patio with lighting / ceiling fans, raised poolside entertaining deck with sweeping golf course views, and large hammock-area. In-ground hot tub and heated pool (with motorized cover for safety and heat retention), abundant lemon tree, and stunning custom landscape lighting completes this picture-perfect setting. Gardening and pool services provided. Tenant covers utilities. Desirable location on private cul-de-sac, near beautiful Ponderosa park, shopping, dining, tech-company shuttle stops, and close vicinity to most major tech companies: Apple, Google, Facebook, Nvidia, etc! From sunset views to Gigabit internet, this smart home truly has it all.
Rent: $6,500 - Security Deposit: $8,000
Available: NOW - Term: 1 year lease

*** VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLk4LnRoSns&feature=youtu.be ***

*** PLEASE CALL FOR A PRIVATE APPOINTMENT:

408-377-2674 - Andrea Vernerova
Broker Associate, Property Manager, Cal DRE #01470436
CM Property Management Inc, Cal DRE #01889318

*** For APPLICATIONS visit our website at WWW.CMPMI.COM ***

(RLNE5914697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 987 Starflower Court have any available units?
987 Starflower Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, CA.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 987 Starflower Court have?
Some of 987 Starflower Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 987 Starflower Court currently offering any rent specials?
987 Starflower Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 987 Starflower Court pet-friendly?
No, 987 Starflower Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 987 Starflower Court offer parking?
Yes, 987 Starflower Court offers parking.
Does 987 Starflower Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 987 Starflower Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 987 Starflower Court have a pool?
Yes, 987 Starflower Court has a pool.
Does 987 Starflower Court have accessible units?
No, 987 Starflower Court does not have accessible units.
Does 987 Starflower Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 987 Starflower Court has units with dishwashers.
