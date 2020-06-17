All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like
947 Azure Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
947 Azure Street
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:20 AM

947 Azure Street

947 Azure Street · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunnyvale
See all
Ortega
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

947 Azure Street, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Ortega

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2995 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
parking
garage
Enjoy living in a fully renovated open floor plan home located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Walk to coffee shops, stores, restaurants, parks and commute routes. Nestled inside a quiet and walkable residential community.
*Remodeled kitchen with quartz counter top and stainless steel appliances. * Remodeled bathroom with modern vanity and lighting *Central heat * Recessed dimmable lighting throughout entire apartment* Double pane windows with wood blinds throughout * Mirror closet * Air Conditioner * full size washer/dryer in the unit * One carport parking with plenty of street parking * Plenty of storage space within the unit * Storage cabinets available in carport area *

Please view 3D Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=gFRf8Q4htMD&brand=0

If you are still interested after viewing 3D Tour, please email me with who all be living there and when you are planning to move.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/947-azure-st-sunnyvale-ca-94087-usa-unit-n-a/48475d62-6002-4d06-9261-e6cf34714b52

(RLNE5669545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 947 Azure Street have any available units?
947 Azure Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 947 Azure Street have?
Some of 947 Azure Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 Azure Street currently offering any rent specials?
947 Azure Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 Azure Street pet-friendly?
No, 947 Azure Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 947 Azure Street offer parking?
Yes, 947 Azure Street does offer parking.
Does 947 Azure Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 947 Azure Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 Azure Street have a pool?
No, 947 Azure Street does not have a pool.
Does 947 Azure Street have accessible units?
No, 947 Azure Street does not have accessible units.
Does 947 Azure Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 947 Azure Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Birchwood
1230 Henderson Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Sofi Sunnyvale
963 E El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Loft House
150 S Taaffe St
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Peartree Apartments
330 N Mathilda Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94085
Evelyn Gardens
1055 E Evelyn Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 BedroomsSunnyvale Apartments with BalconySunnyvale Apartments with ParkingSunnyvale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashingtonWest MurphyOrtegaHeritage DistrictEast MurphyDe Anza

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley