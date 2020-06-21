816 Lewis Avenue

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Back unit of duplex. Two bedroom and one bath. Private backyard. Private one car garage. Walking distance to downtown Sunnyvale Shopping, dining and transportation close at hand.

816 Lewis Ave. Sunnyvale Don't miss out!

Call for more info

Chris 408 307-8910

Back unit of duplex. Two bedroom and one bath. Private backyard. Private one car garage. Walking distance to downtown Sunnyvale Shopping, dining and transportation close at hand.

816 Lewis Ave. Sunnyvale Don't miss out!

Call for more info

Chris 408 307-8910