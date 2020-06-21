All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

816 Lewis Avenue

816 Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

816 Lewis Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Washington

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Back unit of duplex. Two bedroom and one bath. Private backyard. Private one car garage. Walking distance to downtown Sunnyvale Shopping, dining and transportation close at hand.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Lewis Avenue have any available units?
816 Lewis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, CA.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
Is 816 Lewis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
816 Lewis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Lewis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 816 Lewis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 816 Lewis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 816 Lewis Avenue does offer parking.
Does 816 Lewis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Lewis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Lewis Avenue have a pool?
No, 816 Lewis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 816 Lewis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 816 Lewis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Lewis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Lewis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Lewis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 Lewis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
