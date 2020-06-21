All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

743 San Jule Court Unit 5

743 San Jule Court · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

743 San Jule Court, Sunnyvale, CA 94085
East Murphy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Pleasing, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the East Murphy neighborhood in Sunnyvale.

Intimate and bright interior with tile flooring and big slider windows. A nice kitchen with fine cabinets with lots of storage, dark-colored countertops, and ready-to-use appliances: dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and microwave. A vanity cabinet, metal rack, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding frosted glass panel furnished its neat bathroom. It has gas heating. Available hookup for washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking allowed.

The exterior also has a small patio in the backyard. It comes with a covered carport and on-street parking. There are storage spaces in the laundry room and in the carport, too.

Tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The owner will cover water, trash, and sewage. This unit is a steal so make it yours today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=P3CqrBUqaSt

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Fair Oaks Park, Columbia Park, and Lakewood Park.

Bus lines:
55 Old Ironsides Station - De Anza College - 0.1 mile
56 Lockheed Martin - Tamien Station - 0.2 mile
ACE Gray Great America ACE Station - South Sunnyvale - 0.4 mile

Rail lines:
Orange Line Mountain View - Alum Rock - 0.9 mile
Local Local - 1.4 miles
Bullet Baby Bullet - 1.4 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5841102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 San Jule Court Unit 5 have any available units?
743 San Jule Court Unit 5 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 743 San Jule Court Unit 5 have?
Some of 743 San Jule Court Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 San Jule Court Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
743 San Jule Court Unit 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 San Jule Court Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 743 San Jule Court Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 743 San Jule Court Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 743 San Jule Court Unit 5 does offer parking.
Does 743 San Jule Court Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 743 San Jule Court Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 San Jule Court Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 743 San Jule Court Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 743 San Jule Court Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 743 San Jule Court Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 743 San Jule Court Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 743 San Jule Court Unit 5 has units with dishwashers.
