743 San Jule Court Unit 5

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance carport

Pleasing, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the East Murphy neighborhood in Sunnyvale.



Intimate and bright interior with tile flooring and big slider windows. A nice kitchen with fine cabinets with lots of storage, dark-colored countertops, and ready-to-use appliances: dishwasher, oven/range, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and microwave. A vanity cabinet, metal rack, and a shower/tub combo enclosed in aluminum-framed sliding frosted glass panel furnished its neat bathroom. It has gas heating. Available hookup for washer and dryer. No pets and no smoking allowed.



The exterior also has a small patio in the backyard. It comes with a covered carport and on-street parking. There are storage spaces in the laundry room and in the carport, too.



Tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable, and Internet. The owner will cover water, trash, and sewage. This unit is a steal so make it yours today!



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=P3CqrBUqaSt



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Fair Oaks Park, Columbia Park, and Lakewood Park.



Bus lines:

55 Old Ironsides Station - De Anza College - 0.1 mile

56 Lockheed Martin - Tamien Station - 0.2 mile

ACE Gray Great America ACE Station - South Sunnyvale - 0.4 mile



Rail lines:

Orange Line Mountain View - Alum Rock - 0.9 mile

Local Local - 1.4 miles

Bullet Baby Bullet - 1.4 miles



No Pets Allowed



