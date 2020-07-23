580 Blackwood TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful end-unit 3-story townhouse at a premier location of Sunnyvale, easy access to freeway 280/85/101/237, and shopping centers. 3 bedrooms with custom closets, 3 full bathrooms, living room, family room, dining room, and a den. Nicely renovated house with new carpet, new interior painting throughout the house, and new GE gas range. High ceiling living room & master suite Hardwood floor in the family room, dining room, and kitchen area. 2-car garage with, storage area plus washer & dryer Decent size of private patio Homestead High/Sunnyvale school district House is ready for view. Welcome Home!