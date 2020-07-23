All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like 580 Blackwood TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
580 Blackwood TER
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:30 AM

580 Blackwood TER

580 Blackwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sunnyvale
See all
Heritage District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

580 Blackwood Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Heritage District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful end-unit 3-story townhouse at a premier location of Sunnyvale, easy access to freeway 280/85/101/237, and shopping centers. 3 bedrooms with custom closets, 3 full bathrooms, living room, family room, dining room, and a den. Nicely renovated house with new carpet, new interior painting throughout the house, and new GE gas range. High ceiling living room & master suite Hardwood floor in the family room, dining room, and kitchen area. 2-car garage with, storage area plus washer & dryer Decent size of private patio Homestead High/Sunnyvale school district House is ready for view. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 Blackwood TER have any available units?
580 Blackwood TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, CA.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 580 Blackwood TER have?
Some of 580 Blackwood TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 Blackwood TER currently offering any rent specials?
580 Blackwood TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 Blackwood TER pet-friendly?
No, 580 Blackwood TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 580 Blackwood TER offer parking?
Yes, 580 Blackwood TER offers parking.
Does 580 Blackwood TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 580 Blackwood TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 Blackwood TER have a pool?
No, 580 Blackwood TER does not have a pool.
Does 580 Blackwood TER have accessible units?
No, 580 Blackwood TER does not have accessible units.
Does 580 Blackwood TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 580 Blackwood TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arches
1235 Wildwood Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Citra
745 S Bernardo Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Cherryhill
902 W Remington Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Loft House
150 S Taaffe St
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Evelyn Gardens
1055 E Evelyn Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Savoy
1120 Kifer Road
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
GROVE Apartments
243 Buena Vista Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSunnyvale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sunnyvale Apartments with ParkingSunnyvale Apartments with Pools
Sunnyvale Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashington
West MurphyOrtegaDe Anza
Heritage DistrictEast Murphy

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley