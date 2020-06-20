Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and Clean 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse (three level townhouse) +den or office, formal dining room, kitchen eating area, refrigerator, gas range with single oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave, gas log fireplace, dual pane windows, washer and dryer in the garage, wall to wall tan carpet, 2-car garage with auto opener, patio, and private yard, forced air gas heater, high ceilings, raised panel doors, 1714 sq ft. yr blt 1999.



572 Blackwood Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Xsts: Fair Oaks and Old San Francisco



No pets at all allowed. Renters insurance required.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS



