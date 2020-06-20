All apartments in Sunnyvale
Location

572 Blackwood Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Heritage District

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 572 Blackwood Terrace · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1714 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and Clean 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Sunnyvale - Sunnyvale 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse (three level townhouse) +den or office, formal dining room, kitchen eating area, refrigerator, gas range with single oven, garbage disposal, dishwasher, microwave, gas log fireplace, dual pane windows, washer and dryer in the garage, wall to wall tan carpet, 2-car garage with auto opener, patio, and private yard, forced air gas heater, high ceilings, raised panel doors, 1714 sq ft. yr blt 1999.

572 Blackwood Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA 94086 Xsts: Fair Oaks and Old San Francisco

No pets at all allowed. Renters insurance required.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

(RLNE4035158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 572 Blackwood Terrace have any available units?
572 Blackwood Terrace has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 572 Blackwood Terrace have?
Some of 572 Blackwood Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 572 Blackwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
572 Blackwood Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 572 Blackwood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 572 Blackwood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 572 Blackwood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 572 Blackwood Terrace does offer parking.
Does 572 Blackwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 572 Blackwood Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 572 Blackwood Terrace have a pool?
No, 572 Blackwood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 572 Blackwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 572 Blackwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 572 Blackwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 572 Blackwood Terrace has units with dishwashers.
