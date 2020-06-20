551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3

Amenities
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
Special Offer: Get $500 move in discount if you sign a lease on or before June 15, 2020.
Appealing, furnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental on a Biker’s Paradise rated Ponderosa neighborhood in Sunnyvale. This unit is just minutes away to and from Downtown Sunnyvale!
The comfortable interior features carpeted/hardwood/tile flooring and double pane/storm windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. A big double sink vessel vanity and a shower/tub combo furnished the bathroom. Free and shared washer and dryer are also provided along with air conditioning and central, gas heating.
The exterior has a nice HOA maintained, fenced yard.
It comes with on-street parking. No pets allowed but negotiable. Smoking is prohibited, too.
Renter will be responsible for the gas (PG&E), water (Sunnyvale CA Water), electricity (PG&E), and sewage (Sunnyvale CA Water). The landlord will cover the HOA fees and trash.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Bike Score: 91
Nearby parks: Braley Park, Sunnyvale Arboretum, and Sunnyvale Tennis Center.
Bus lines:
56 Lockheed Martin - Tamien Station - 0.1 mile
ACE Gray Great America ACE Station - South Sunnyvale - 0.4 mile
22 Palo Alto Transit Center – Eastridge - 0.4 mile
Rapid 522 Palo Alto Transit Center – Eastridge - 0.5 mile
Rail lines:
Local Local - 0.9 mile
No Pets Allowed
