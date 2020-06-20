All apartments in Sunnyvale
551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3
551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3

551 Grand Fir Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

551 Grand Fir Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Ponderosa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 947 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
tennis court
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

PROMO!!!!

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Special Offer: Get $500 move in discount if you sign a lease on or before June 15, 2020.

Appealing, furnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental on a Biker’s Paradise rated Ponderosa neighborhood in Sunnyvale. This unit is just minutes away to and from Downtown Sunnyvale!

The comfortable interior features carpeted/hardwood/tile flooring and double pane/storm windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. A big double sink vessel vanity and a shower/tub combo furnished the bathroom. Free and shared washer and dryer are also provided along with air conditioning and central, gas heating.

The exterior has a nice HOA maintained, fenced yard.
It comes with on-street parking. No pets allowed but negotiable. Smoking is prohibited, too.

Renter will be responsible for the gas (PG&E), water (Sunnyvale CA Water), electricity (PG&E), and sewage (Sunnyvale CA Water). The landlord will cover the HOA fees and trash.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bike Score: 91

Nearby parks: Braley Park, Sunnyvale Arboretum, and Sunnyvale Tennis Center.

Bus lines:
56 Lockheed Martin - Tamien Station - 0.1 mile
ACE Gray Great America ACE Station - South Sunnyvale - 0.4 mile
22 Palo Alto Transit Center – Eastridge - 0.4 mile
Rapid 522 Palo Alto Transit Center – Eastridge - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Local Local - 0.9 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 have any available units?
551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 have?
Some of 551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
