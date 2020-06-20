551 Grand Fir Avenue Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance tennis court

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



PROMO!!!!



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Special Offer: Get $500 move in discount if you sign a lease on or before June 15, 2020.



Appealing, furnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental on a Biker’s Paradise rated Ponderosa neighborhood in Sunnyvale. This unit is just minutes away to and from Downtown Sunnyvale!



The comfortable interior features carpeted/hardwood/tile flooring and double pane/storm windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with glossy granite countertops, fine cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/range, microwave, and garbage disposal. A big double sink vessel vanity and a shower/tub combo furnished the bathroom. Free and shared washer and dryer are also provided along with air conditioning and central, gas heating.



The exterior has a nice HOA maintained, fenced yard.

It comes with on-street parking. No pets allowed but negotiable. Smoking is prohibited, too.



Renter will be responsible for the gas (PG&E), water (Sunnyvale CA Water), electricity (PG&E), and sewage (Sunnyvale CA Water). The landlord will cover the HOA fees and trash.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bike Score: 91



Nearby parks: Braley Park, Sunnyvale Arboretum, and Sunnyvale Tennis Center.



Bus lines:

56 Lockheed Martin - Tamien Station - 0.1 mile

ACE Gray Great America ACE Station - South Sunnyvale - 0.4 mile

22 Palo Alto Transit Center – Eastridge - 0.4 mile

Rapid 522 Palo Alto Transit Center – Eastridge - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

Local Local - 0.9 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5780255)