437 Costa Mesa Terrace, #A

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Quiet End-Unit Condo in Excellent Sunnyvale Location - A must see nice, quiet and well maintained end-unit condo in the prime Sunnyvale location right next to Encinal park and near Sunnyvale golf course. The front entrance faces open space of lawns and green belt with kids playground at the far end. Community swimming pool.



437 Costa Mesa Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA 94085



* Homestead High, Sunnyvale Middle, Vargas/Sunnyvale Elementary

* 3 bedrooms/2 baths, about 1100 sq ft

* Ground floor, turnkey end-unit condo

* Beautiful split level floor plan with spacious living area

* Large living/dining combo

* Laminated floor in living/dining area

* Tile floor in bathrooms and kitchen

* Convenient in-door laundry

* 2-Car Tandem parking garage

* Front porch facing open space of lawns and green belt with kids playground at the far end

* Access to community swimming pool

* Fantastic location! Near Sunnyvale Municipal Golf Course

* Right next to Encinal Park with the following sports courts: ½ basketball, 1 baseball, 1 sand volleyball, and 2 tennis courts. Nice picnic area, kids playground, and lots of beautiful lawn

* Easy access to Hwy 101, 85, 237, and Central Expressway

* Close to the business park surrounded by many high tech companies such as LinkedIn, Synopsys, Apple, and Juniper Networks



Lease term: 1-year lease preferred

Rental: $3,450 + 1 month rent deposit

Rent includes water, garbage, landscaping

Non-smoking, No pets

Available July 3 or sooner



To get more information or schedule a tour:

1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals

2. Select the property you are interested or click VIEW DETAILS

3. Click CONTACT US

4. Fill in your information.

We will contact you to schedule a tour to see this property.



Once you have seen the unit, apply online:

1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals

2. Choose the property you are interested and click APPLY NOW

3. There will be a non-refundable $40 application fee per adult



Call MJC Realty at 408-490-4746 or email with your cell phone number if interested.



