Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

437 Costa Mesa Terrace, #A

437 Costa Mesa Terrace · (408) 490-4746
Location

437 Costa Mesa Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA 94085
West Murphy

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 437 Costa Mesa Terrace, #A · Avail. now

$3,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Quiet End-Unit Condo in Excellent Sunnyvale Location - A must see nice, quiet and well maintained end-unit condo in the prime Sunnyvale location right next to Encinal park and near Sunnyvale golf course. The front entrance faces open space of lawns and green belt with kids playground at the far end. Community swimming pool.

437 Costa Mesa Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA 94085

* Homestead High, Sunnyvale Middle, Vargas/Sunnyvale Elementary
* 3 bedrooms/2 baths, about 1100 sq ft
* Ground floor, turnkey end-unit condo
* Beautiful split level floor plan with spacious living area
* Large living/dining combo
* Laminated floor in living/dining area
* Tile floor in bathrooms and kitchen
* Convenient in-door laundry
* 2-Car Tandem parking garage
* Front porch facing open space of lawns and green belt with kids playground at the far end
* Access to community swimming pool
* Fantastic location! Near Sunnyvale Municipal Golf Course
* Right next to Encinal Park with the following sports courts: ½ basketball, 1 baseball, 1 sand volleyball, and 2 tennis courts. Nice picnic area, kids playground, and lots of beautiful lawn
* Easy access to Hwy 101, 85, 237, and Central Expressway
* Close to the business park surrounded by many high tech companies such as LinkedIn, Synopsys, Apple, and Juniper Networks

Lease term: 1-year lease preferred
Rental: $3,450 + 1 month rent deposit
Rent includes water, garbage, landscaping
Non-smoking, No pets
Available July 3 or sooner

To get more information or schedule a tour:
1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals
2. Select the property you are interested or click VIEW DETAILS
3. Click CONTACT US
4. Fill in your information.
We will contact you to schedule a tour to see this property.

Once you have seen the unit, apply online:
1. Go to http://www.mjcproperty.com/home_rentals
2. Choose the property you are interested and click APPLY NOW
3. There will be a non-refundable $40 application fee per adult

Call MJC Realty at 408-490-4746 or email with your cell phone number if interested.

(RLNE4133726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

