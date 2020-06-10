All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

132 S Pastoria Ave

132 South Pastoria Avenue · (760) 354-8685
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 South Pastoria Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
coffee bar
132 S Pastoria Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086

Welcome home to this 2 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 912 square foot duplex that is FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES are included. This duplex is situated on the back of the property in a very quiet neighborhood. Easy walk to downtown, historic Sunnyvale. Easy highway access and access to CalTrain. Nice back yard area for cooking outdoors and plenty of shade.

Nearby schools include Vargas Elementary School, Catholic Academy of Sunnyvale and Sunnyvale Christian. The closest grocery stores are Lucky, Coconut Hill Indian Grocery and Safeway. Nearby coffee shops include The Prolific Oven Bakery & Cafe, Philz Coffee and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Kabul Afghan Cuisine, PhoEver and Nom Burger. 130 S Pastoria Ave is near Advanced Micro Devices Headquarters, Encinal Park and Las Palmas Park.

AMENITIES:

* Heating Fuel - Gas - Owner
* Park - 1 off street
* Laundry In Unit
* Refrigerator
* Range / Stove
* Dishwasher
* Microwave Vent Hood
* Garbage Disposal
* Family Room
* Back Yard
* Patio
* Gardener
* Forced Air Heat
* PG&E (Owner)
* Water & Sewer (Tenant)
* Garbage (Owner)
* Yard (Tenant)
* Cooking Fuel - Gas - Owner
* Hot Water - Gas - Owner
* Sewer - Owner
* Professional Property Management

SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties

LEASE TERMS:
* 12 month lease
* Security deposit equal to a minimum of 1.5 Xs 1 month rent, or more depending on credit worthiness
* No Pets
* Heat paid by: Owner (Natural Gas)
* Cooking Fuel paid by: Owner (Natural Gas)
* Water heat paid by: Owner (Natural Gas)
* Other electricity paid by: Owner
* Water paid by: Owner
* Sewer paid by: Owner
* Garbage: Owner
* Laundry: Washer / Dryer provided by Owner.
* Appliances Included: stove,microwave,refridgerator,dishwasher,washer and dryer
* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED

APPLICATION CRITERIA:
* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.
* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant
* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)
* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment
* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions

Offered by:
Gower Properties
164 N Bascom Ave #B
San Jose, CA 95128

Family owned and operated / Serving the Silicon Valley since 1977

Equal Housing Opportunity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, or the physically handicapped.

Last Update: 6/1/2020
Unit Reference: GG-1-132

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

