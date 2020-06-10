Amenities

132 S Pastoria Ave

Sunnyvale, CA 94086



Welcome home to this 2 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 912 square foot duplex that is FULLY FURNISHED and ALL UTILITIES are included. This duplex is situated on the back of the property in a very quiet neighborhood. Easy walk to downtown, historic Sunnyvale. Easy highway access and access to CalTrain. Nice back yard area for cooking outdoors and plenty of shade.



Nearby schools include Vargas Elementary School, Catholic Academy of Sunnyvale and Sunnyvale Christian. The closest grocery stores are Lucky, Coconut Hill Indian Grocery and Safeway. Nearby coffee shops include The Prolific Oven Bakery & Cafe, Philz Coffee and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Kabul Afghan Cuisine, PhoEver and Nom Burger. 130 S Pastoria Ave is near Advanced Micro Devices Headquarters, Encinal Park and Las Palmas Park.



AMENITIES:



* Heating Fuel - Gas - Owner

* Park - 1 off street

* Laundry In Unit

* Refrigerator

* Range / Stove

* Dishwasher

* Microwave Vent Hood

* Garbage Disposal

* Family Room

* Back Yard

* Patio

* Gardener

* Forced Air Heat

* PG&E (Owner)

* Water & Sewer (Tenant)

* Garbage (Owner)

* Yard (Tenant)

* Cooking Fuel - Gas - Owner

* Hot Water - Gas - Owner

* Sewer - Owner

* Professional Property Management



SCHEDULE A SHOWING BY CALLING 760-354-8685 OR ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



APPLY ONLINE AT https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gowerproperties



LEASE TERMS:

* 12 month lease

* Security deposit equal to a minimum of 1.5 Xs 1 month rent, or more depending on credit worthiness

* No Pets

* Heat paid by: Owner (Natural Gas)

* Cooking Fuel paid by: Owner (Natural Gas)

* Water heat paid by: Owner (Natural Gas)

* Other electricity paid by: Owner

* Water paid by: Owner

* Sewer paid by: Owner

* Garbage: Owner

* Laundry: Washer / Dryer provided by Owner.

* Appliances Included: stove,microwave,refridgerator,dishwasher,washer and dryer

* Renters Insurance: REQUIRED



APPLICATION CRITERIA:

* Combined income (before taxes) of all applicants must be at least 3 times monthly rent.

* Co-signers / guarantors must also complete an application and will be added to lease as named tenant

* Must provide proof of income (3 months of pay stubs or offer letter if a new job)

* Must pay Application Fee of $35.00 per adult applicant in CASH (non-refundable), money order, or online payment

* No history of bankruptcies or previous evictions



Last Update: 6/1/2020

Unit Reference: GG-1-132