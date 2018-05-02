All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like 1177 Redrock Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
1177 Redrock Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:23 AM

1177 Redrock Court

1177 Redrock Court · (831) 200-9083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunnyvale
See all
Lakewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1177 Redrock Court, Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available now is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Sunnyvale. This home is located near shopping, dining, major freeway access, public transportation, parks and schools.

This Home Features:
***Large Fenced Yard
***Washer/Dryer
***Ductless A/C
***Two Car Garage
***Updated Kitchen
***Stainless Steel Appliances
***Quiet Cul De Sac

Pets considered on a case by case basis!

Application available online at ccrentalpro.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $4,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $4,175, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1177 Redrock Court have any available units?
1177 Redrock Court has a unit available for $4,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1177 Redrock Court have?
Some of 1177 Redrock Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1177 Redrock Court currently offering any rent specials?
1177 Redrock Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1177 Redrock Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1177 Redrock Court is pet friendly.
Does 1177 Redrock Court offer parking?
Yes, 1177 Redrock Court does offer parking.
Does 1177 Redrock Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1177 Redrock Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1177 Redrock Court have a pool?
No, 1177 Redrock Court does not have a pool.
Does 1177 Redrock Court have accessible units?
No, 1177 Redrock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1177 Redrock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1177 Redrock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1177 Redrock Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94085
Cherry Blossom Apartments
924 Mangrove Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Birchwood
1230 Henderson Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Central Park Apartments
1055 Manet Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Peartree Apartments
330 N Mathilda Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94085
Villa Del Sol
355 E Evelyn Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Savoy
1120 Kifer Road
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
6tenEast
610 East Weddell Drive
Sunnyvale, CA 94089

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 Bedrooms
Sunnyvale Apartments with BalconySunnyvale Apartments with Parking
Sunnyvale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashington
West MurphyOrtegaHeritage District
East MurphyDe Anza

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity