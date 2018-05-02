1177 Redrock Court

Amenities

Available now is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home centrally located in Sunnyvale. This home is located near shopping, dining, major freeway access, public transportation, parks and schools.



This Home Features:

***Large Fenced Yard

***Washer/Dryer

***Ductless A/C

***Two Car Garage

***Updated Kitchen

***Stainless Steel Appliances

***Quiet Cul De Sac



Pets considered on a case by case basis!



Application available online at ccrentalpro.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,300, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $4,175, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.