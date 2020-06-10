Amenities
1022 Persimmon Avenue Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled Home in Excellent Location! - *THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS*
Come take a look at this beautifully updated ranch style single family home! This 4bd/2.5ba home features an open floor plan with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen, engineered hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, spacious living room, fireplace & more!
Level-2 Bosch EV Charger
2 Car Automatic Garage
Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer included (tenant to maintain)
Reverse osmosis water filter system included (filter replacement is NOT included).
Great Schools!
-Cumberland Elementary, API: 946
-Sunnyvale Middle, API: 866
-Homestead High, API: 873
Close to restaurants, shopping, parks & more!
Easy access to Hwy 85, Close to Hwy 101, El Camino Real & Lawrence Expwy
Gardening included, tenant responsible for all other utilities.
No pets, no smoking.
1 year lease term.
(RLNE2384424)