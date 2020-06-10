Amenities

1022 Persimmon Avenue Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled Home in Excellent Location! - *THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS*



Come take a look at this beautifully updated ranch style single family home! This 4bd/2.5ba home features an open floor plan with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen, engineered hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, spacious living room, fireplace & more!



Level-2 Bosch EV Charger

2 Car Automatic Garage

Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer included (tenant to maintain)

Reverse osmosis water filter system included (filter replacement is NOT included).



Great Schools!

-Cumberland Elementary, API: 946

-Sunnyvale Middle, API: 866

-Homestead High, API: 873



Close to restaurants, shopping, parks & more!

Easy access to Hwy 85, Close to Hwy 101, El Camino Real & Lawrence Expwy



Gardening included, tenant responsible for all other utilities.

No pets, no smoking.

1 year lease term.



(RLNE2384424)