All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like 1022 Persimmon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
1022 Persimmon Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1022 Persimmon Avenue

1022 Persimmon Avenue · (408) 996-8100 ext. 511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunnyvale
See all
De Anza
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1022 Persimmon Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
De Anza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1022 Persimmon Avenue · Avail. Jul 1

$5,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1947 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1022 Persimmon Avenue Available 07/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled Home in Excellent Location! - *THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS*

Come take a look at this beautifully updated ranch style single family home! This 4bd/2.5ba home features an open floor plan with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in the kitchen, engineered hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, spacious living room, fireplace & more!

Level-2 Bosch EV Charger
2 Car Automatic Garage
Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer included (tenant to maintain)
Reverse osmosis water filter system included (filter replacement is NOT included).

Great Schools!
-Cumberland Elementary, API: 946
-Sunnyvale Middle, API: 866
-Homestead High, API: 873

Close to restaurants, shopping, parks & more!
Easy access to Hwy 85, Close to Hwy 101, El Camino Real & Lawrence Expwy

Gardening included, tenant responsible for all other utilities.
No pets, no smoking.
1 year lease term.

(RLNE2384424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Persimmon Avenue have any available units?
1022 Persimmon Avenue has a unit available for $5,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Persimmon Avenue have?
Some of 1022 Persimmon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Persimmon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Persimmon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Persimmon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Persimmon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 1022 Persimmon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Persimmon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1022 Persimmon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 Persimmon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Persimmon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1022 Persimmon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Persimmon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1022 Persimmon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Persimmon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 Persimmon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1022 Persimmon Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Arches
1235 Wildwood Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Tamarind Square
1160 Morse Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Birchwood
1230 Henderson Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Villa Del Sol
355 E Evelyn Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Arbor Terrace
555 E El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94087

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 Bedrooms
Sunnyvale Apartments with BalconySunnyvale Apartments with Parking
Sunnyvale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashington
West MurphyOrtegaHeritage District
East MurphyDe Anza

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity