429 S Sierra

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Close to the beach and freshly remodeled! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, unfurnished condo in Solana Beach & Tennis Club Community. Featuring a large pool, multiple spas, tennis courts and clubhouse. Two level condo (no one above or below) with laundry inside, 2 balconies, fireplace and plenty of storage. 2 parking spots in underground garage. Walking distance to beaches, Cedros District, restaurants, Belly Up etc. No vacation rental. 12 month lease only. 1 pet upon approval with additional deposit.