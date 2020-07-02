All apartments in Solana Beach
Find more places like 429 S Sierra.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Solana Beach, CA
/
429 S Sierra
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

429 S Sierra

429 Sierra Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Solana Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

429 Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, CA 92075
Solana Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Close to the beach and freshly remodeled! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, unfurnished condo in Solana Beach & Tennis Club Community. Featuring a large pool, multiple spas, tennis courts and clubhouse. Two level condo (no one above or below) with laundry inside, 2 balconies, fireplace and plenty of storage. 2 parking spots in underground garage. Walking distance to beaches, Cedros District, restaurants, Belly Up etc. No vacation rental. 12 month lease only. 1 pet upon approval with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 S Sierra have any available units?
429 S Sierra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Solana Beach, CA.
What amenities does 429 S Sierra have?
Some of 429 S Sierra's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 S Sierra currently offering any rent specials?
429 S Sierra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 S Sierra pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 S Sierra is pet friendly.
Does 429 S Sierra offer parking?
Yes, 429 S Sierra offers parking.
Does 429 S Sierra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 S Sierra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 S Sierra have a pool?
Yes, 429 S Sierra has a pool.
Does 429 S Sierra have accessible units?
No, 429 S Sierra does not have accessible units.
Does 429 S Sierra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 S Sierra has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 S Sierra have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 S Sierra does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Crest
873 Stevens Ave
Solana Beach, CA 92075

Similar Pages

Solana Beach 1 BedroomsSolana Beach 2 Bedrooms
Solana Beach Apartments with PoolSolana Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Solana Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CACoronado, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAAlpine, CALadera Ranch, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CALaguna Woods, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CATemescal Valley, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineCuyamaca College
Irvine Valley College