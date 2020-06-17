10128 Strathmore Drive

Amenities

3 Bedroom Home with Attached Granny Flat! - This upgraded 3 bedroom home comes with an attached yet private granny flat. Granny flat features tile flooring, mini fridge, stove top, and bathroom with entry through either the garage or exterior side door. Main house features newer tile flooring through the kitchen, living area and hallway. Vaulted ceilings in living room open up the space even more. New carpets installed in all bedrooms and fresh paint throughout the entire home. All closets have custom shelving. Master suite has private bathroom and backyard access. This home was built for entertainment. Large backyard has pool, jacuzzi and outdoor barbecue area. Palm trees provide the feel of a tropical retreat. Front yard has turf and putting green set up. Property sits on a corner lot with only one adjacent neighbor. Property equipped with central heating/air conditioning, solar panels, and built in entertainment system. Monthly pool service included. Washer and dryer included and located in attached garage. Plenty of storage space all over the home. Home is equipped with solar panels. One small dog allowed.

