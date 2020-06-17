All apartments in Santee
10128 Strathmore Drive · (858) 598-1111 ext. 1190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10128 Strathmore Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10128 Strathmore Drive · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
3 Bedroom Home with Attached Granny Flat! - This upgraded 3 bedroom home comes with an attached yet private granny flat. Granny flat features tile flooring, mini fridge, stove top, and bathroom with entry through either the garage or exterior side door. Main house features newer tile flooring through the kitchen, living area and hallway. Vaulted ceilings in living room open up the space even more. New carpets installed in all bedrooms and fresh paint throughout the entire home. All closets have custom shelving. Master suite has private bathroom and backyard access. This home was built for entertainment. Large backyard has pool, jacuzzi and outdoor barbecue area. Palm trees provide the feel of a tropical retreat. Front yard has turf and putting green set up. Property sits on a corner lot with only one adjacent neighbor. Property equipped with central heating/air conditioning, solar panels, and built in entertainment system. Monthly pool service included. Washer and dryer included and located in attached garage. Plenty of storage space all over the home. Home is equipped with solar panels. One small dog allowed.
*Please do not disturb current occupants*

DRE01197438

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5618333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10128 Strathmore Drive have any available units?
10128 Strathmore Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10128 Strathmore Drive have?
Some of 10128 Strathmore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10128 Strathmore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10128 Strathmore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10128 Strathmore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10128 Strathmore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10128 Strathmore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10128 Strathmore Drive does offer parking.
Does 10128 Strathmore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10128 Strathmore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10128 Strathmore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10128 Strathmore Drive has a pool.
Does 10128 Strathmore Drive have accessible units?
No, 10128 Strathmore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10128 Strathmore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10128 Strathmore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10128 Strathmore Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10128 Strathmore Drive has units with air conditioning.
