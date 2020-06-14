174 Apartments for rent in Santee, CA with hardwood floors
If you're looking for the great outdoors, Santee is home of Mission Trails Regional Park, which is among one of the largest urban parks in the U.S.
Santee is a suburb of San Diego in the East County area, and it is bordered by El Cajon to the south and Lakeside to the east. This city has about 55,000 residents, but there is still lots of room for growth, since there is more vacant land here than in most other Southern California cities. That means that even if you don't move to Santee now, you can expect to see lots of new residential and commercial developments the next time you decide to come back around. And with the Pacific Ocean and downtown San Diego only about a half hour away, it makes sense to check out your rental options in this clean, affordable city. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Santee renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.