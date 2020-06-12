/
3 bedroom apartments
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Santee, CA
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
10386 Eve Way
10386 Eve Way, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms /3 bathrooms, Beautiful countryside patio home!! - Desirable 1-level floor plan with attached 2-car garage!! Central forced air & heat!! Lovely enclosed patio with upgraded vinyl fencing!! Great location-at the end on Eve Way with
7917 Wistful Vista
7917 Wistful Vista, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Fully remodeled house on a private road - Property Id: 294499 Remodeled 3BR/1 bath that is part of a duplex (just one attached neighbor).
8620 Chaparral Way
8620 Chaparral Way, Santee, CA
**Waitlisted - Call prior to applying ***$500 First Full Months Rent - 4BR 3BA Santee House - Built in 2018, SOLAR, Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, AC, Tankless Water Heater/Water Softener, 1 Dog 40lb or Less OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** **$500 off
8436 Fanita Dr.
8436 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,788
1600 sqft
8436 Fanita Dr. Available 06/15/20 SPACIOUS 3b/2b HOUSE WITH A VIEW, 2 CAR GARAGE, PET FRIENDLY WASHER & DRYER!! - Well maintained 3b/2b house for rent. Home boasts: Great view, 2 car garage, open floor plan, washer & dryer, vaulted ceilings.
10271 Alphonse Street
10271 Alphonse Street, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1553 sqft
10271 Alphonse Street Available 07/15/20 **Welcome home to your 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with AC! ++ BONUS ROOM** - VIRTUAL TOURS OFFERED!! Welcome home to your charming two-story condo in Sunny Santee! As you enter your new home you are met with a
10775 Valor Place
10775 Valor Place, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1182 sqft
10775 Valor Place Available 08/01/20 Rarely on the market! Best Deal In Town! - 3 bedroom 2 baths with exceptionally large yards! Water and energy efficient, low maintenance yards for your to enjoy year round! For schools and colleges, we
10146 Pinewood View
10146 Pinewood View, Santee, CA
10146 Pinewood View Available 07/14/20 Corner lot Santee Home - Santee home on a large corner lot walking distance to Santana High School and parks. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced in yard, patio and landscaper included.
8681 Camden Drive
8681 Camden Dr, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1904 sqft
Brand new construction home!!! Brand new spacious 1904 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath house in Santee available! Bright naturally lighted living room with new carpet that opens up to the brand new kitchen with white cabinetry and appliances.
213 River Park Dr #29
213 River Park Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1369 sqft
213 River Park Dr #29 Available 05/22/20 GREAT 3 BEDROOM SANTEE TOWNHOME-CLOSE TO ALL! - This lovely 2 story townhome is perfectly situated next to Santee Trolley Square Town Center which features shops and restaurants like Phils BBQ, Target, Barnes
10128 Strathmore Drive
10128 Strathmore Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedroom Home with Attached Granny Flat! - This upgraded 3 bedroom home comes with an attached yet private granny flat.
10630 Ironwood Ave
10630 Ironwood Avenue, Santee, CA
RARE-5 Bedroom Home with Central Heat/Air. 2 Car Garage! - MUST SEE!!! RARE- 5 Bedroom home in Santee. This single-story home features 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, central A/C and Heat.
Results within 1 mile of Santee
Bostonia
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Winter Gardens
9658 Winter Gardens Blvd OFFICE BY POOL
9658 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
Unit OFFICE BY POOL Available 07/01/20 UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT! NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!!! - Property Id: 291268 Three bedrooms- two baths- new appliances, new flooring, new unit.
Winter Gardens
11959 Sapota Dr.
11959 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lakeside - The townhome is nestled in a small community in Lakeside. Nice covered patio to entertain friends and family. Balcony off the master bedroom with spectacular views.
2344 Valley Mill Road
2344 Valley Mill Road, El Cajon, CA
AMAZING 4 BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR RENT - 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM No Pets Allowed (RLNE5736320)
Eucalyptus Hills
11620 Oak Creek Drive
11620 Oak Creek Drive, Eucalyptus Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1500 sqft
3br 2020 Home with Beautiful Mountain Views! - *New home, just finished in 2020 on a quiet street in the older Eucalyptus Hills part of Lakeside *Lots of natural light all throughout the house *Peaceful bubbling brook in the back yard, trees &
Lake Murray
7240 Barker Way
7240 Barker Way, San Diego, CA
Cowles Mountain Hillside Home - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home is in the peaceful San Carlos area and is literally cut into Cowles Mountain. Home has breathtaking views of La Mesa all the way to Mount Helix.
1396 Hacienda Dr
1396 Hacienda Drive, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1747 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Spacious, Single Story Home in Fletcher Hills. Located within minutes to shopping, dining and freeways.
Lake Murray
6830 Mewall Dr
6830 Mewall Drive, San Diego, CA
Spacious 4 bedroom. 2.5 bath home with no one behind you. Great location of San Carlos right off the 125 & Navajo. No carpet in property. Laminate flooring throughout. Huge yard with view of the mountains. Laminate floor throughout.
Winter Gardens
11935 Sapota Drive - A
11935 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
https://youtu.be/KyAx519MMvs Beautiful Lakeside home at the top of a hill with views across lakeside all the way to El Cap and Cuyamaca mountains.
Winter Gardens
12016 Winter Gardens Dr
12016 Winter Gardens Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
792 sqft
Just renovated 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom house for rent. All appliances plus AC unit. Pets friendly. Available from 5.20.2020. VIDEO TOUR1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VViXWm_1sfI VIDEO TOUR2: https://www.youtube.
1116 White Oak Court
1116 White Oak Ct, El Cajon, CA
El Cajon Single Family House - Newer spacious cul-de-sac 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath / 2 car garage 2600+ sq. ft. single family home. Beautiful, upgraded kitchen with Quartz counter tops. Large master bedroom , walk in closets on all bedrooms.
1421 Whitsett Drive
1421 Whitsett Drive, El Cajon, CA
Fletcher Hills is a highly desired Area - Single Story Home 4 Bedrooms with New Carpet, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, one with new Walk-in Tiled Shower. Large 2nd Bedroom can be used as an Office or Formal or Family living room w/ Fireplace.
