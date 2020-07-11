/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:57 AM
228 Apartments for rent in Santee, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,642
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
4 Units Available
Highline
8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
865 sqft
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
213 River Park Dr #29
213 River Park Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1369 sqft
213 River Park Dr #29 Available 05/22/20 GREAT 3 BEDROOM SANTEE TOWNHOME-CLOSE TO ALL! - This lovely 2 story townhome is perfectly situated next to Santee Trolley Square Town Center which features shops and restaurants like Phils BBQ, Target, Barnes
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8687 Fanita Dr
8687 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
800 sqft
Available 05/31/20 2 bdrm 1 bath split home on 1 acre w large pool - Property Id: 240326 Lots of options w this charming 58 4 bdrm 2 bath house 1400+ sq/ft on almost an acre.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Sky Ranch
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
10128 Strathmore Drive
10128 Strathmore Drive, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Attached Granny Flat! - This upgraded 3 bedroom home comes with an attached yet private granny flat.
Results within 1 mile of Santee
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
11909 Royal Rd Unit C
11909 Royal Road, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1323 sqft
3 Bed-1.5 Bath Two Story Townhouse located in El Cajon - Two story townhouse at the Royal Gardens complex located in El Cajon. Within minutes to schools, shopping, dining and more.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
10245 Avenida Real
10245 Avenida Real, Lakeside, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1509 sqft
10245 Avenida Real Available 08/01/20 Large 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage - Desirable 4 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet residential street in Lakeside.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bostonia
1116 Persimmon Avenue
1116 Persimmon Avenue, Bostonia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT IN EL CAJON - VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!! This beautiful 2 story, detached duplex just came on the market for rent.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
11802 Altadena Road
11802 Altadena Road, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
500 sqft
Newly remodeled home with high end finishes with Mountain Views! Great quite place to live/home office. House is a 1br/1ba with kitchen and washer/dryer and all utilities included. abundance of parking.
Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
Winter Gardens
9728 Marilla Dr. #803
9728 Marilla Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1Bed/1Bath Single Story Condo; 2nd Floor unit in Lakeside - Single story condo, 2nd floor unit at the Cherry Creek community in Lakeside. Gated property located close to local schools and freeway access.
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
1421 Whitsett Drive
1421 Whitsett Drive, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
1764 sqft
Fletcher Hills is a highly desired Area - Single Story Home 4 Bedrooms with New Carpet, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, one with new Walk-in Tiled Shower. Large 2nd Bedroom can be used as an Office or Formal or Family living room w/ Fireplace.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Bostonia
1561 Stone Edge Circle
1561 Stone Edge Circle, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1063 sqft
2 Bed/1.5 Bath in Stone Edge Community - 1561 Stone Edge Circle is a 1,063 sqft. Tri-Level Condominium situated in the charming area of El Cajon California.
Results within 5 miles of Santee
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Lake Murray
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,853
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
La Mesa
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
La Mesa
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,003
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
41 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,826
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
16 Units Available
Allied Gardens
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1363 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
La Mesa
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,928
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Allied Gardens
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
La Mesa
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
10 Units Available
La Mesa
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
