Santee Villas
Santee Villas

10445 Mast Blvd · (619) 202-8236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA 92071

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 080 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,664

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 157 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 155 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 042 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 091 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 140 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Santee Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
new construction
online portal
playground
Santee Villas offer you the serenity of country living with city-style luxury and convenience.

These beautiful 1 & 2 bedroom floorplans come complete with wood-burning fireplaces, wall unit air conditioning, washer/dryer stackable, carpeting, frost-free refrigerator, dishwasher, private patio or balcony and much more!

Relax with a refreshing dip in our sparkling pool or soothing whirlpool spa or work out in our new fitness center. The gas barbecues and picnic area are ideal for entertaining friends and family. Residents at Santee Villas can walk to nearby shopping or take advantage of boating, fishing and picnic facilities at the Santee Lakes recreation area.

In addition, Santee Villas is close to freeways, schools and major employment centers. Santee Villas - Country living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply (May have combination of (2 cats / 1 cat and 1 dog / 1 dog)
Dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 1 Max
rent: $50
Cats
deposit: $500
limit: 2 Max
rent: $50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Santee Villas have any available units?
Santee Villas has 10 units available starting at $1,664 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Santee Villas have?
Some of Santee Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Santee Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Santee Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Santee Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Santee Villas is pet friendly.
Does Santee Villas offer parking?
Yes, Santee Villas offers parking.
Does Santee Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Santee Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Santee Villas have a pool?
Yes, Santee Villas has a pool.
Does Santee Villas have accessible units?
Yes, Santee Villas has accessible units.
Does Santee Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Santee Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Santee Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Santee Villas has units with air conditioning.
