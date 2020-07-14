Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard gym pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking new construction online portal playground

Santee Villas offer you the serenity of country living with city-style luxury and convenience.



These beautiful 1 & 2 bedroom floorplans come complete with wood-burning fireplaces, wall unit air conditioning, washer/dryer stackable, carpeting, frost-free refrigerator, dishwasher, private patio or balcony and much more!



Relax with a refreshing dip in our sparkling pool or soothing whirlpool spa or work out in our new fitness center. The gas barbecues and picnic area are ideal for entertaining friends and family. Residents at Santee Villas can walk to nearby shopping or take advantage of boating, fishing and picnic facilities at the Santee Lakes recreation area.



In addition, Santee Villas is close to freeways, schools and major employment centers. Santee Villas - Country living at its finest!