Amenities
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent. Indulge in pet-friendly homes that include premium features such as stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and a custom backsplash. Nestled between gently rolling hills and near refreshing lakes, Highline offers the comfortable convenience of urban living with the serenity and comfort of the country. With our community being minutes away from multiple freeways including Hwy 52, Hwy 67, and Interstate 8 as well as great shopping, entertainment, and dining spots, its the ideal place to live. Call us up and schedule a tour to see a home that was made for you.