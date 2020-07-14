All apartments in Santee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:39 PM

Highline

8729 Graves Ave · (205) 236-4264
Location

8729 Graves Ave, Santee, CA 92071

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06K · Avail. Jul 31

$1,710

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 09L · Avail. Aug 14

$1,720

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 04B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,735

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highline.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr laundry
dog grooming area
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Highline Apartments a home that was built with everything you could want allowing you to experience comfort and luxury. Our newly renovated apartments in Santee Ca offer one and two-bedroom apartments for rent. Indulge in pet-friendly homes that include premium features such as stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and a custom backsplash. Nestled between gently rolling hills and near refreshing lakes, Highline offers the comfortable convenience of urban living with the serenity and comfort of the country. With our community being minutes away from multiple freeways including Hwy 52, Hwy 67, and Interstate 8 as well as great shopping, entertainment, and dining spots, its the ideal place to live. Call us up and schedule a tour to see a home that was made for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit: $50/month. Free assigned space and 1 additional parking space for $50 per month --permit only. Please call for more information.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highline have any available units?
Highline has 3 units available starting at $1,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Highline have?
Some of Highline's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highline currently offering any rent specials?
Highline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highline pet-friendly?
Yes, Highline is pet friendly.
Does Highline offer parking?
Yes, Highline offers parking.
Does Highline have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highline offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highline have a pool?
Yes, Highline has a pool.
Does Highline have accessible units?
No, Highline does not have accessible units.
Does Highline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highline has units with dishwashers.
Does Highline have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Highline has units with air conditioning.
