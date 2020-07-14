Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to Carlton Heights Villas Apartments, a pristine rental community perfectly situated in a freeway-close, peaceful enclave of western Santee! Our community offers an irresistible combination of modern upgrades, attractive amenities, and professional management to make sure your every need is met. With our central location just 4 minutes from the 125 or the Mast Boulevard exit on the 52, as well as walking distance from Santee Lakes and local retailers, you're conveniently close to everything!