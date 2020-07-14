All apartments in Santee
Carlton Heights Villas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Carlton Heights Villas

9705 Carlton Hills Blvd · (833) 847-5830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9705 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA 92071

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Unit 22 · Avail. now

$1,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Unit 32 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carlton Heights Villas.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to Carlton Heights Villas Apartments, a pristine rental community perfectly situated in a freeway-close, peaceful enclave of western Santee! Our community offers an irresistible combination of modern upgrades, attractive amenities, and professional management to make sure your every need is met. With our central location just 4 minutes from the 125 or the Mast Boulevard exit on the 52, as well as walking distance from Santee Lakes and local retailers, you're conveniently close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carlton Heights Villas have any available units?
Carlton Heights Villas has 3 units available starting at $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Carlton Heights Villas have?
Some of Carlton Heights Villas's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carlton Heights Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Carlton Heights Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carlton Heights Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Carlton Heights Villas is pet friendly.
Does Carlton Heights Villas offer parking?
Yes, Carlton Heights Villas offers parking.
Does Carlton Heights Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carlton Heights Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carlton Heights Villas have a pool?
Yes, Carlton Heights Villas has a pool.
Does Carlton Heights Villas have accessible units?
No, Carlton Heights Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Carlton Heights Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carlton Heights Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Carlton Heights Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carlton Heights Villas has units with air conditioning.
