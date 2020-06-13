Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Santee, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,596
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Carlton Heights Villas Apartments, a pristine rental community perfectly situated in a freeway-close, peaceful enclave of western Santee! Our community offers an irresistible combination of modern upgrades, attractive amenities, and
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
8681 Camden Drive
8681 Camden Dr, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1904 sqft
Brand new construction home!!! Brand new spacious 1904 sq. ft. 3 bed/ 2.5 bath house in Santee available! Bright naturally lighted living room with new carpet that opens up to the brand new kitchen with white cabinetry and appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10386 Eve Way
10386 Eve Way, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms /3 bathrooms, Beautiful countryside patio home!! - Desirable 1-level floor plan with attached 2-car garage!! Central forced air & heat!! Lovely enclosed patio with upgraded vinyl fencing!! Great location-at the end on Eve Way with

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8620 Chaparral Way
8620 Chaparral Way, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
2148 sqft
**Waitlisted - Call prior to applying ***$500 First Full Months Rent - 4BR 3BA Santee House - Built in 2018, SOLAR, Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, AC, Tankless Water Heater/Water Softener, 1 Dog 40lb or Less OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** **$500 off

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8705 Crossway Ct. #50
8705 Crossway Court, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
908 sqft
Great Townhome in a Quiet Community - This home features newer upgraded carpet, dual pane windows and sliding door, laminate flooring, custom tile, central heat and air, large patio and newer appliances.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8436 Fanita Dr.
8436 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,788
1600 sqft
8436 Fanita Dr. Available 06/15/20 SPACIOUS 3b/2b HOUSE WITH A VIEW, 2 CAR GARAGE, PET FRIENDLY WASHER & DRYER!! - Well maintained 3b/2b house for rent. Home boasts: Great view, 2 car garage, open floor plan, washer & dryer, vaulted ceilings.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8752 Wahl St.
8752 Wahl Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
916 sqft
8752 Wahl St. Available 07/10/20 LIGHT & BRIGHT UPGRADED, PET FRIENDLY!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!! 2 bedroom 1 bath with bonus room off master bedroom, with washer and dryer in unit, walking distance to Mission Trails, all appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10271 Alphonse Street
10271 Alphonse Street, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1553 sqft
10271 Alphonse Street Available 07/15/20 **Welcome home to your 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with AC! ++ BONUS ROOM** - VIRTUAL TOURS OFFERED!! Welcome home to your charming two-story condo in Sunny Santee! As you enter your new home you are met with a

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3
9840 Shirley Gardens Drive, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
912 sqft
2 bedroom condo in Santee's Riderwood Gardens - Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single level condo. Centrally located in well maintained Riderwood Gardens complex. Condo features a spacious living room with fireplace. Private patio area. Laundry in unit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10146 Pinewood View
10146 Pinewood View, Santee, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1359 sqft
10146 Pinewood View Available 07/14/20 Corner lot Santee Home - Santee home on a large corner lot walking distance to Santana High School and parks. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced in yard, patio and landscaper included.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
213 River Park Dr #29
213 River Park Drive, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1369 sqft
213 River Park Dr #29 Available 05/22/20 GREAT 3 BEDROOM SANTEE TOWNHOME-CLOSE TO ALL! - This lovely 2 story townhome is perfectly situated next to Santee Trolley Square Town Center which features shops and restaurants like Phils BBQ, Target, Barnes

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sky Ranch
1 Unit Available
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.
Results within 1 mile of Santee
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Murray
16 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,312
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
12101 Wintercrest Drive
12101 Wintercrest Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
819 sqft
***Please call Sal for a showing 619.980.6076 Thanks! Welcome Home, to your newly renovated condo in the lovely Wintergarden Greens HOA. The community offers a large shared pool and spa.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Lake Murray
1 Unit Available
8737 Lake Murray Boulevard
8737 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1114 sqft
This condo located in the Lake Murray Terrace community features two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large open living area with a sliding glass door that leads out a fenced patio area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11959 Sapota Dr.
11959 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lakeside - The townhome is nestled in a small community in Lakeside. Nice covered patio to entertain friends and family. Balcony off the master bedroom with spectacular views.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2344 Valley Mill Road
2344 Valley Mill Road, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2030 sqft
AMAZING 4 BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR RENT - 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM No Pets Allowed (RLNE5736320)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eucalyptus Hills
1 Unit Available
11620 Oak Creek Drive
11620 Oak Creek Drive, Eucalyptus Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1500 sqft
3br 2020 Home with Beautiful Mountain Views! - *New home, just finished in 2020 on a quiet street in the older Eucalyptus Hills part of Lakeside *Lots of natural light all throughout the house *Peaceful bubbling brook in the back yard, trees &

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lake Murray
1 Unit Available
7240 Barker Way
7240 Barker Way, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2100 sqft
Cowles Mountain Hillside Home - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home is in the peaceful San Carlos area and is literally cut into Cowles Mountain. Home has breathtaking views of La Mesa all the way to Mount Helix.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1396 Hacienda Dr
1396 Hacienda Drive, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1747 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in San Diego - Spacious, Single Story Home in Fletcher Hills. Located within minutes to shopping, dining and freeways.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11935 Sapota Drive - A
11935 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
https://youtu.be/KyAx519MMvs Beautiful Lakeside home at the top of a hill with views across lakeside all the way to El Cap and Cuyamaca mountains.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Santee, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Santee renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

