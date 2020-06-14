/
furnished apartments
24 Furnished Apartments for rent in Santee, CA
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8687 Fanita Dr
8687 Fanita Drive, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
800 sqft
Available 05/31/20 2 bdrm 1 bath split home on 1 acre w large pool - Property Id: 240326 Lots of options w this charming 58 4 bdrm 2 bath house 1400+ sq/ft on almost an acre.
Results within 5 miles of Santee
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Tierrasanta
1 Unit Available
11233 Tierrasanta Blvd Unit 64
11233 Tierrasanta Boulevard, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in El Cajon.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rancho San Diego
1 Unit Available
1489 Vista Grande Rd
1489 Vista Grande Road, Rancho San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Home away from home - Property Id: 199346 Very spacious ONE bedroom furnished apartment as one entire floor of a large house and with separate entrance. Modern bathroom and kitchenette. Very own huge deck overseeing canyon.
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Allied Gardens
1 Unit Available
7548 Margerum Avenue
7548 Margerum Avenue, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1941 sqft
When you walk into this stunning remodeled home you'll be greeted with new engineered wood floors, smooth textured walls, & tons of natural light.
Results within 10 miles of Santee
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mission Valley East
31 Units Available
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,095
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1184 sqft
LIVE A LUXURIOUS AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AT METRO MISSION VALLEY Featuring spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, an ideal location, and environmentally-conscious values, Metro Mission Valley is the place to live in San Diego.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mira Mesa
9 Units Available
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,661
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,783
1253 sqft
Located in Mira Mesa, close to grocery shopping and fine dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with grand entryways and lots of natural sunlight. Courtyard and picnic areas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mira Mesa
7 Units Available
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,577
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,994
1279 sqft
Modern apartments with gas fireplaces, designer finishes and built-in media niche. Located close to Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, as well as other recreational activities. Units have washer/dryers and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 11 at 01:34am
College West
5 Units Available
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,439
398 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1004 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,288
1467 sqft
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mira Mesa
6 Units Available
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,980
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
954 sqft
Experience comfort with air conditioning and a balcony or patio in every unit. Relaxing apartment community amenities include pool and hot tub. Located near Camino Ruiz Plaza and Sandburg Park for convenient shopping and recreation.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission Valley
1 Unit Available
8211 Station Village Unit 1110
8211 Station Village Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1538 sqft
8211 Station Village Unit 1110 Available 06/20/20 Furnished 3 bed 2 bath at the Lido in Mission Valley - Luxury unit in The Lido in Mission Valley. Fully furnished 3-bedroom 2 bath.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
8411 Carlisle Dr
8411 Carlisle Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
600 sqft
Fully remodeled & furnished 1 bedroom Apartment w Pool! Includes All Utilities - 2nd floor spacious and modern 1 bedroom apartment.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2313 Highview Lane
2313 Highview Lane, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month **FULLY FURNISHED HOME** Central air/ AC & Heating Gas fireplace in living room Pool (heated with solar panels) 2 Bonfire pits Patio furniture Huge
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kensington
1 Unit Available
5046 Canterbury Drive
5046 Canterbury Drive, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
500 sqft
NEW Construction in Kensington - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 500 sqft Brand New Fully Furnished Upstairs ADU In the Heart of Kensington! Private Upstairs Patio with Spectacular Views Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout 2 New Wall AC/Heat Units Updated
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission Valley
1 Unit Available
7579 Hazard Center Drive
7579 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1345 sqft
6-MONTH LEASE! 3 BD-2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Park
1 Unit Available
3505 Herman Ave
3505 Herman Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
973 sqft
Town House, parking lot and storage available. plenty of parking spot. corner lot. Close to all Naval Base Station, 32nd. Balboa Hospital, Coronado, 15 to 20 minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Heights
1 Unit Available
4227 pepper dr
4227 Pepper Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
987 sqft
Pepper house - Property Id: 290623 Centrally located house Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290623 Property Id 290623 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5819791)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Linda Vista
1 Unit Available
7023 Camino Degrazia #215
7023 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1111 sqft
Spacious Furnished 2br plus loft with VIEW! - Property Id: 96720 AVAIL JUN 1-Beautifully furnished, 2br + LOFT, 2ba, townhouse in one of San Diego's most convenient locations! * Gleaming wood floors downstairs/carpet upstairs * Bedrooms and living
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
4253 5th Avenue
4253 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Furnished Unit in Hillcrest - The beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Furnished unit is a must see. Large open layout, Beautiful kitchen with lots of cabinet space, Both bathrooms have large bathtubs. Washer/Dryer in unit.
Last updated June 14 at 01:30am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12119 Callado Road-1
12119 Callado Road, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1400 sqft
This wonderful, furnished 2BR home was renovated by the owner who acquired it from his father and has opted to keep it as a place for his (and other families) to gather and connect. Fully renovated in 2018 with updated kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Kearny Mesa
1 Unit Available
5060 Paramount Drive
5060 Paramount Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1339 sqft
Best Deal! Gorgeous 2 bedrooms furnished/not furnished town home with garage. Centrally located at the heart of San Diego. Close to everything and yet quiet.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
City Heights
1 Unit Available
4171 43rd St
4171 43rd Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
800 sqft
Cute+Cozy Cottage. Furnished. Laundry.
