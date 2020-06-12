/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
159 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Santee, CA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
900 sqft
Lush lawns and charming architecture. Apartments have double sink in kitchen and stackable washer/dryer. Minutes to Highway 52, where many restaurants and night spots can be found. Short drive to Mission Trails Regional Park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1010 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
8705 Crossway Ct. #50
8705 Crossway Court, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
908 sqft
Great Townhome in a Quiet Community - This home features newer upgraded carpet, dual pane windows and sliding door, laminate flooring, custom tile, central heat and air, large patio and newer appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
9840 Shirley Gardens Dr #3
9840 Shirley Gardens Drive, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
912 sqft
2 bedroom condo in Santee's Riderwood Gardens - Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single level condo. Centrally located in well maintained Riderwood Gardens complex. Condo features a spacious living room with fireplace. Private patio area. Laundry in unit.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sky Ranch
1 Unit Available
1903 Montilla St
1903 Montilla Street, Santee, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1085 sqft
Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA Upgraded Condo w/ A/C, Garage & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 2B/2.5BA condo available for lease in Santee featuring 1085 SF of living space over three levels.
Results within 1 mile of Santee
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
935 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lake Murray
15 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Lake Murray
1 Unit Available
8737 Lake Murray Boulevard
8737 Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1114 sqft
This condo located in the Lake Murray Terrace community features two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large open living area with a sliding glass door that leads out a fenced patio area.
Results within 5 miles of Santee
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
Allied Gardens
31 Units Available
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1101 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
849 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lake Murray
9 Units Available
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,132
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
La Mesa
17 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1123 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
La Mesa
27 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
La Mesa
11 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Oak Tree
690 E Main St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
907 sqft
A quiet community with lush landscaping. On-site pool and spa area. Near Poway Road shopping and Scripps Poway Parkway. On-site laundry provided. Updated interiors with a private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
911 sqft
We are excited to announce, we are under new ownership and new management! Come check out our newly upgraded apartment homes. You will love living here. Call us today to schedule a tour of your new home!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
$
Rolando
2 Units Available
Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1075 sqft
Luxury living with incredible downtown access. Just minutes from San Diego State University. On-site amenities include covered parking, a courtyard and green space. Spacious interiors with modern fixtures.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
956 sqft
Close to Highway 125 and Northmount Park. Peaceful community living includes a pool, playground, and media room. Homes feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, furniture, and a fireplace.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1030 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
El Cajon
2 Units Available
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
958 sqft
Great location close to Interstate 8, Highway 67 and Fletcher Parkway. Units have walk-in closets, plush carpets and gas fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, spa and gated park.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
820 sqft
Featuring one-level apartment homes and split-level townhomes, these apartments include walk-in closets, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage space. Just blocks from downtown El Cajon and close to freeways and shopping.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
La Mesa
5 Units Available
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site pool and fitness center. Right beside I-8. Near Mission Trails Golf Course. Minutes from San Diego State University.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1250 sqft
Fully-equipped kitchens have microwaves and garbage disposal. Spacious walk-in closets and extra storage. Hang out in the recreation room or at the BBQ area. Located near freeway and bus route.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
887 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Similar Pages
Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSantee 3 BedroomsSantee Accessible Apartments
Santee Apartments with BalconySantee Apartments with GarageSantee Apartments with GymSantee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA