Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 PM

Parc One

Open Now until 6pm
320 Town Center Pkwy · (619) 202-8232
Location

320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA 92071

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3212 · Avail. now

$1,741

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 3108 · Avail. now

$1,771

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 2309 · Avail. now

$1,781

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1210 · Avail. now

$2,541

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

Unit 1405 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parc One.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
hot tub
You deserve the finer things in life, and Parc One Apartments is here to help you achieve them. Located within walking distance of the Santee Trolley Square and the Trolley Station, our Santee apartments bring the city’s best to your door. Enjoy having plenty of shopping and dining options in the immediate vicinity, leisurely commutes to nearby employers, as well as easy access to both the ocean and the mountains.

Our one, two, and three-bedroom homes offer all the modern luxuries you crave. Combining aesthetically pleasing features such as wood-style floorings and 9-foot ceilings with functional fixtures such as stainless-steel appliances and in-unit washers & dryers, our floor plans make apartment living indulgent. European-inspired kitchens with granite countertops, large walk-in closets, and sizable patios/ balconies providing scene-stealing views of the surroundings heighten your wellbeing even more.

Our alluring list of amenities satisfies any taste. Our community features a sp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; Select Homes Only
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parc One have any available units?
Parc One has 5 units available starting at $1,741 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parc One have?
Some of Parc One's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parc One currently offering any rent specials?
Parc One is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parc One pet-friendly?
Yes, Parc One is pet friendly.
Does Parc One offer parking?
Yes, Parc One offers parking.
Does Parc One have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parc One offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parc One have a pool?
Yes, Parc One has a pool.
Does Parc One have accessible units?
No, Parc One does not have accessible units.
Does Parc One have units with dishwashers?
No, Parc One does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Parc One have units with air conditioning?
No, Parc One does not have units with air conditioning.
