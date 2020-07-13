Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed hot tub

You deserve the finer things in life, and Parc One Apartments is here to help you achieve them. Located within walking distance of the Santee Trolley Square and the Trolley Station, our Santee apartments bring the city’s best to your door. Enjoy having plenty of shopping and dining options in the immediate vicinity, leisurely commutes to nearby employers, as well as easy access to both the ocean and the mountains.



Our one, two, and three-bedroom homes offer all the modern luxuries you crave. Combining aesthetically pleasing features such as wood-style floorings and 9-foot ceilings with functional fixtures such as stainless-steel appliances and in-unit washers & dryers, our floor plans make apartment living indulgent. European-inspired kitchens with granite countertops, large walk-in closets, and sizable patios/ balconies providing scene-stealing views of the surroundings heighten your wellbeing even more.



