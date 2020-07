Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe elevator gym on-site laundry parking internet access key fob access lobby garage business center cc payments e-payments green community online portal smoke-free community

Indulge in the endless sun and surf of Santa Monica at Ocean Palms and Palisades. Nestled in the highly sought-after Wilshire neighborhood within the top-rated Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District, our community is walking distance from Santa Monica Pier and the Third Street Promenade shopping and dining center. Find respite in the chic interiors of our one- and two-bedroom residences, and relax knowing that convenient amenities are always close at hand. Tour Ocean Palms and Palisades today – inspired experiences start here.