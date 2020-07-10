Apartment List
/
CA
/
hawthorne
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM

439 Apartments for rent in Hawthorne, CA with washer-dryer

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
North Hawthorne
11624 Felton Ave.
11624 Felton Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home with spacious yard in Hawthorne! - This cozy home has all the gorgeous upgrades one could want, with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on a spacious driveway/backyard! New hardwood floors throughout the unit, new kitchen cabinetry

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12036 Millennium Park Court
12036 Millennium Park Court, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2139 sqft
Welcome to the Parkside Village community, a gated community that features free standing condos in a great location with easy access to freeways, Space X, the Hawthorne Airport, Lowes, Target, Starbucks, LAX and downtown Los Angeles.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12512 Doty Avenue
12512 Doty Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Updated First Floor Unit: Spacious with modern Plumbing, Electrical, All stainless steel Fixtures and Appliances. Dream kitchen ideal for families, and beautiful updated baths, laminate and tile flooring throughout. Tankless water heater.

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5400 W. 149th Place, #12
5400 149th Place, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1660 sqft
BRIGHT & PRIVATE, END CORNER UNIT, 3BR/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX CLOSE TO EVERYTHING & 5 MINS TO BEACH! - PROPERTY DETAILS: - 3BR/2.5BA - Approx.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5511 W 149 Place
5511 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1000 sqft
Welcome to the gated Fusion Complex - your oasis in the South Bay. This beautiful townhome-style unit features open floor plan to living room with west-facing balcony, dining area and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Hawthorne
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
18 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,915
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,172
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
2 Units Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westmont
11236 Haas Ave
11236 Haas Avenue, Westmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - Property Id: 302656 Welcome to this beautiful and completely upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. The property features have been upgraded and boasts beautiful new flooring, paint and crown moulding.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Gardena
14817 Sutro Avenue
14817 Sutro Avenue, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH BONUS ROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM & GARAGE - DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT. TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL 562.477.9328.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
4561 W 159th St
4561 W 159th St, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
600 sqft
All New Apartment from Floor to Ceiling, Inside & Out, PLUS All New Stainless Steel Appliances and Stackable Washer & Dryer!! HURRY THIS HOME WON'T LAST! 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom + Bonus Den -- SPACIOUS NEW 1BD Apartment Available with Private Fenced

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
221 Aviation Place
221 Aviation Place, Manhattan Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1646 sqft
Desirable Manhattan Pointe townhome just in time for a summer move in! Kitchen looks out to open living area with a breakfast bar and dining area. Wood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Hawthorne
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
22 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,155
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,543
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,494
1111 sqft
Contemporary apartments have glass tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Electric car charging stations on site. Relax in the heated salt water swimming pool. Nearby Interstate 405 makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
36 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,099
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
956 sqft
Where laid-back meets fast-paced 7403 is your Silicon Beach sanctuary. This luxury Los Angeles apartment community is located among the world’s most enterprising startups—and just minutes from the beach.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
34 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Ocean Club
300 The Village Dr, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$1,995
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,645
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1129 sqft
Resort living with all of the comforts of a luxury apartment community: beach views, beachfront pool and spa, clubhouse and miles of waterfront jogging paths. Ideal location with stylish, comfortable interiors.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
9 Units Available
Hermosa Beach
Playa Pacifica
415 Herondo St, Hermosa Beach, CA
Studio
$1,931
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,372
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location within walking distance of beach, marina, shopping, and restaurants. Studio, one, and two-bedroom units, all with patio/balconies, hardwood floor, and granite counters. Clubhouse and pool. Small dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,473
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,537
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,569
1294 sqft
Adjacent to Ballona Wetlands in downtown Playa Vista. One-story flats and two-story lofts in a self-contained community boasting multiple retailers, restaurants and cinemas. Residents have access to a public park with mature landscaping.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
4 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Townhomes on Emerson in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
$
84 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
22 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,336
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 90 and West Jefferson Boulevard, these one- and two-bedroom apartments feature in-suite washers and dryer, dishwasher, patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with pool, 24-hour gym, elevator and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
483 sqft
Easy access to I-045 and I-91. These townhome-style homes are in a gated community in the heart of the city. Pet-friendly. Underground parking. Updated kitchens, renovated interiors with new carpeting. Flexible leases.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
12 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,196
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,553
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
1035 sqft
Centrally located in Downtown Westchester. Don’t spend time sitting in traffic, with shops, grocery stores and restaurants just steps away, you will have an abundance of free time.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated March 23 at 06:12pm
13 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,837
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,774
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed homes in a sought-after district in L.A. Chef-inspired kitchen, spa-inspired bath, wood flooring. Fitness center, poolside cabanas with fire pit, pool and spa. Pet-friendly.

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
18310 Elgar Ave
18310 Elgar Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1065 sqft
Available 07/11/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316797 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY

July 2020 Hawthorne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hawthorne Rent Report. Hawthorne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hawthorne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Hawthorne Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hawthorne Rent Report. Hawthorne rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hawthorne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Hawthorne rents held steady over the past month

Hawthorne rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hawthorne stand at $1,266 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,627 for a two-bedroom. Hawthorne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hawthorne, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hawthorne

    As rents have increased slightly in Hawthorne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hawthorne is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Hawthorne's median two-bedroom rent of $1,627 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Hawthorne's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hawthorne than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Hawthorne is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 BedroomsHawthorne 3 BedroomsHawthorne Accessible ApartmentsHawthorne Apartments with Balcony
    Hawthorne Apartments with GarageHawthorne Apartments with GymHawthorne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHawthorne Apartments with ParkingHawthorne Apartments with Pool
    Hawthorne Apartments with Washer-DryerHawthorne Dog Friendly ApartmentsHawthorne Furnished ApartmentsHawthorne Pet Friendly PlacesHawthorne Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
    Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CA
    Arcadia, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles