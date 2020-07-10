/
apartments with washer dryer
352 Apartments for rent in Gardena, CA with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Gardena
14817 Sutro Avenue
14817 Sutro Avenue, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH BONUS ROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM & GARAGE - DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT. TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL 562.477.9328.
Results within 1 mile of Gardena
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12036 Millennium Park Court
12036 Millennium Park Court, Hawthorne, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2139 sqft
Welcome to the Parkside Village community, a gated community that features free standing condos in a great location with easy access to freeways, Space X, the Hawthorne Airport, Lowes, Target, Starbucks, LAX and downtown Los Angeles.
1 Unit Available
East Hawthorne
12512 Doty Avenue
12512 Doty Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Updated First Floor Unit: Spacious with modern Plumbing, Electrical, All stainless steel Fixtures and Appliances. Dream kitchen ideal for families, and beautiful updated baths, laminate and tile flooring throughout. Tankless water heater.
1 Unit Available
South Gardena
2001 Artesia Boulevard
2001 Artesia Boulevard, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1040 sqft
For residents 55 years old and older. This West facing condo has beautiful views of the hills and sunsets. Located just 1.5 miles from the beach, residents will also enjoy nearby conveniences of shopping and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Gardena
Verified
127 Units Available
Carson
Union South Bay
615 E Carson St, Carson, CA
Studio
$2,095
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1181 sqft
Union South Bay’s chic design and creatively inspired amenities combine the best of city and beach living.
Verified
3 Units Available
Carson
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One to three bedroom apartments with washer/dryer, patio/balcony, refrigerator and open floor plans. Community has a business center and fitness center and is pet-friendly. Great location close to restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified
$
18 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,915
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,172
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified
1 Unit Available
Lawndale
Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
483 sqft
Easy access to I-045 and I-91. These townhome-style homes are in a gated community in the heart of the city. Pet-friendly. Underground parking. Updated kitchens, renovated interiors with new carpeting. Flexible leases.
Verified
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified
24 Units Available
West Carson
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,336
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,605
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified
2 Units Available
Eastside Manhattan Beach
1810-1812 12th St
1810-1812 12th Street, Manhattan Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
This property has recently undergone a top to bottom remodel, receiving a fresh and modern makeover inside and out! Each unit has been meticulously updated with contemporary finishes including: white shaker cabinets, grey quartz countertops, white
1 Unit Available
Southeast Torrance
2338 W 239th St
2338 W 239th Street, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2222 sqft
Available 07/11/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316763 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY
1 Unit Available
Northwest Torrance
18310 Elgar Ave
18310 Elgar Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1065 sqft
Available 07/11/20 FULLY FURNISHED MONTH-TO-MONTH RENTAL - Property Id: 316797 PROPERTY HAS BEEN CLEANED AND DISINFECTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH CDC GUIDELINES THIS IS A FULLY-FURNISHED HOME AVAILABLE ON A MONTHLY BASIS PER THE BELOW RATES WHICH VARY
1 Unit Available
Westmont
11236 Haas Ave
11236 Haas Avenue, Westmont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath Home - Property Id: 302656 Welcome to this beautiful and completely upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home. The property features have been upgraded and boasts beautiful new flooring, paint and crown moulding.
1 Unit Available
South Redondo Beach
320 S. Prospect Avenue
320 North Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1200 sqft
Oceanaire Townhomes - Property Id: 165747 Two story Apartment Townhome ( No one above you or below you) Enjoy your large private patio. Walk to the beach. Great Neighbor hood. Excellent School District. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Contact for Availability
North Hawthorne
11624 Felton Ave.
11624 Felton Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded 3 bed 2 bath home with spacious yard in Hawthorne! - This cozy home has all the gorgeous upgrades one could want, with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms on a spacious driveway/backyard! New hardwood floors throughout the unit, new kitchen cabinetry
1 Unit Available
Congress Southeast
445 West 88th Street
445 West 88th Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1080 sqft
I recently bought a duplex 1 bed 1 bath in each unit. Your welcome to bring your own furniture it’s a month to month rent bases 3107022286 More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
209 1/2 East Hazel Street
209 1/2 E Hazel St, Inglewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
650 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This cozy and bright, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home property rental has all the convenient touches you need to live in comfort and security.
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
209 E Hazel St
209 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
1784 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Fabulous, unfurnished, 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-family home property rental located in the North Inglewood neighborhood in Inglewood, CA.
1 Unit Available
611 E Kelso St 25
611 East Kelso Street, Inglewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1244 sqft
Spacious Condo Near Forum in Inglewood - Property Id: 297479 3 BDRMS/2 FULL BATH RENOVATED CONDO, HARDWOOD FLOORS, SECURED BLDGFor rent a renovated very spacious CONDO in Inglewood, 1248 sq ft, 3 spacious bdrms/2 full bath, new hardwood floors, new
1 Unit Available
Congress Southwest
1523 W 81st St 2
1523 West 81st Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOMS /1.5 BATHROOMS FOR RENT - Property Id: 295630 Newly Renovated 2 bedrooms / 1.5 bathroom unit in a quiet neighborhood, currently undergoing full on renovation, should be ready for showing beginning July 6th.
1 Unit Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
7157 South La Cienega Boulevard
7157 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1391 sqft
***Showing this Sunday, June 28th fr 12:00pm to 1:30pm*** **Masks are required** Enjoy the comfort of fresh and modern style at our recently constructed 3 bedroom/3.5 bath townhouse.
1 Unit Available
Park Mesa Heights
6611 Victoria Ave
6611 South Victoria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Mesa Heights Upper 2bd/2ba Spacious Unit Available ...Must See! - Please call/text Jackie at 424-284-9592 to schedule a showing or FaceTime/Video showing * Ask about our Move In Special! First month rent free OAC with signed 13 month lease.
1 Unit Available
North Inglewood
134 E Hazel St
134 East Hazel Street, Inglewood, CA
Studio
$1,250
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful newly renovated Studio available in Inglewood. This unit offers great natural light within the unit. Plus 1 parking space No evictions, must have proof of income 2.5 times the rent and credit score over 600.
