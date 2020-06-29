947 4th St 4B

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Santa Monica Terrace - Property Id: 212287



947 4th Street, built in 2015, is located in the Wilshire Montana Neighborhood of Santa Monica walking distance to the best in shopping and dining. You are only minutes to the beach, the 3rd Street promenade, the Santa Monica Pier and Main Street.



947 4th Street offers 5 units on 3 floors with three bedroom layouts ranging from 1,850 square feet up to 2,300 square feet. These architecturally styled units feature bright open floor plans, high ceilings, hardwood floors, large patios and in-unit laundry. The gourmet kitchens boast designer cabinetry, stone counters and stainless steel appliances. The master suites boast walk-in closets and ultra luxurious master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower.



Amenities include controlled access and secure parking.



Contact Ernest

323-639-3006

admin@weleasecali.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/947-4th-st-santa-monica-ca-unit-4b/212287

Property Id 212287



(RLNE5945694)