Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

947 4th St 4B

947 4th Street · (323) 639-3006
Location

947 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4B · Avail. now

$8,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Santa Monica Terrace - Property Id: 212287

947 4th Street, built in 2015, is located in the Wilshire Montana Neighborhood of Santa Monica walking distance to the best in shopping and dining. You are only minutes to the beach, the 3rd Street promenade, the Santa Monica Pier and Main Street.

947 4th Street offers 5 units on 3 floors with three bedroom layouts ranging from 1,850 square feet up to 2,300 square feet. These architecturally styled units feature bright open floor plans, high ceilings, hardwood floors, large patios and in-unit laundry. The gourmet kitchens boast designer cabinetry, stone counters and stainless steel appliances. The master suites boast walk-in closets and ultra luxurious master bath with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower.

Amenities include controlled access and secure parking.

323-639-3006
admin@weleasecali.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/947-4th-st-santa-monica-ca-unit-4b/212287
Property Id 212287

(RLNE5945694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 4th St 4B have any available units?
947 4th St 4B has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 947 4th St 4B have?
Some of 947 4th St 4B's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 4th St 4B currently offering any rent specials?
947 4th St 4B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 4th St 4B pet-friendly?
Yes, 947 4th St 4B is pet friendly.
Does 947 4th St 4B offer parking?
Yes, 947 4th St 4B offers parking.
Does 947 4th St 4B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 947 4th St 4B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 4th St 4B have a pool?
No, 947 4th St 4B does not have a pool.
Does 947 4th St 4B have accessible units?
No, 947 4th St 4B does not have accessible units.
Does 947 4th St 4B have units with dishwashers?
No, 947 4th St 4B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 947 4th St 4B have units with air conditioning?
No, 947 4th St 4B does not have units with air conditioning.
