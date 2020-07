Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

938 18th St #2 - Sq. ft. is an estimate.



This two-story property is a beautiful 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom. It has a private entrance from the garage into the kitchen. You will also have 2 parking spaces.



The unit includes a washer/dryer, fridge, stove/oven and garbage disposal. The property has a small yard area, too!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5328424)