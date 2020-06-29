All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:19 AM

930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303

930 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

930 California Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This top floor, furnished, northwest facing, contemporary beach condo is the perfect spot for your stay in Los Angeles and is the best unit in the building affording complete privacy like no other condominium in the area. Open your front door to an open living space with windows all around that capture the afternoon light, mountain views, partial ocean views, and magnificent California sunsets. This single level condo has been completely remodeled with only the highest end finishes and top of the line appliances. The kitchen features a Bosch dishwasher, Viking cooktop/stove, Fisher & Paykel refrigerator. There are beautiful hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings and luxurious furnishings. Available 4/1/20 - 02/28/21.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 have any available units?
930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 have?
Some of 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 currently offering any rent specials?
930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 pet-friendly?
No, 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 offer parking?
No, 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 does not offer parking.
Does 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 have a pool?
No, 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 does not have a pool.
Does 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 have accessible units?
No, 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 has units with dishwashers.
Does 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 CALIFORNIA Avenue #303 does not have units with air conditioning.
