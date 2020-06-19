902 BERKELEY Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Imagine waking up to panoramic views of the city, mountains, and a vast ocean. This Santa Monica Berkley Hills newly built home boasts detailed landscaping, abundant light, an open floor plan with high ceilings, floor to ceiling sliding doors that give a chic finish to this home. The kitchen is Bulthaup equipped with Miele appliances enhancing your cooking experience. The home has warm wooden beams and recessed ceilings giving the home elegant touches. The large master bedroom comes with a spa like designed bathroom, and two downstairs bedrooms all have their own private ocean viewing balcony and a landscaped personal backyard. The perfect house for entertaining with outdoor areas and a dreamy rooftop deck with surrounding town and ocean views. Berkley Hill is a special and exclusive part of Santa Monica and within close proximity to shops and restaurants on Wilshire Blvd.