All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 902 BERKELEY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
902 BERKELEY Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

902 BERKELEY Street

902 Berkeley Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

902 Berkeley Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Imagine waking up to panoramic views of the city, mountains, and a vast ocean. This Santa Monica Berkley Hills newly built home boasts detailed landscaping, abundant light, an open floor plan with high ceilings, floor to ceiling sliding doors that give a chic finish to this home. The kitchen is Bulthaup equipped with Miele appliances enhancing your cooking experience. The home has warm wooden beams and recessed ceilings giving the home elegant touches. The large master bedroom comes with a spa like designed bathroom, and two downstairs bedrooms all have their own private ocean viewing balcony and a landscaped personal backyard. The perfect house for entertaining with outdoor areas and a dreamy rooftop deck with surrounding town and ocean views. Berkley Hill is a special and exclusive part of Santa Monica and within close proximity to shops and restaurants on Wilshire Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 BERKELEY Street have any available units?
902 BERKELEY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 902 BERKELEY Street have?
Some of 902 BERKELEY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 BERKELEY Street currently offering any rent specials?
902 BERKELEY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 BERKELEY Street pet-friendly?
No, 902 BERKELEY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 902 BERKELEY Street offer parking?
Yes, 902 BERKELEY Street offers parking.
Does 902 BERKELEY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 BERKELEY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 BERKELEY Street have a pool?
No, 902 BERKELEY Street does not have a pool.
Does 902 BERKELEY Street have accessible units?
No, 902 BERKELEY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 902 BERKELEY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 BERKELEY Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 902 BERKELEY Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 BERKELEY Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mysuite at Swell
1238 10th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles