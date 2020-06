Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Furnished or unfurnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on 4th street in Santa Monica, just blocks to the beach, Ocean Ave, and Montana shops. Remodeled with wood floors, updated kitchen and appliances, double sinks, wall to wall closets, and more! 2 car parking and washer/dryer in unit. Must see! No pets please. Utilities are $250/month which includes all utilities except electricity.