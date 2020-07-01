All apartments in Santa Monica
817 5TH Street

817 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

817 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
817 5th Street complex with secured entry gate. 3 bedroom/3 bathroom townhome 5 blocks from Palisades Park overlooking Santa Monica beach. Wood floors in main living areas. Kitchen with dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, wine refrigerator, and refrigerator. Fireplace in living room and master bedroom. One bedroom and bathroom on main level. Two bedrooms with two en suite bathrooms on upper level. Secured private two car garage with direct access to unit. Laundry and extra storage in garage. Private tile patio off living room. Master bedroom has ample closets, sitting area and private balcony. Call for showing appointment. Unit is currently occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 5TH Street have any available units?
817 5TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 817 5TH Street have?
Some of 817 5TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 5TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
817 5TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 5TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 817 5TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 817 5TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 817 5TH Street offers parking.
Does 817 5TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 5TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 5TH Street have a pool?
No, 817 5TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 817 5TH Street have accessible units?
No, 817 5TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 817 5TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 5TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 817 5TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 5TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

