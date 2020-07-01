Amenities

817 5th Street complex with secured entry gate. 3 bedroom/3 bathroom townhome 5 blocks from Palisades Park overlooking Santa Monica beach. Wood floors in main living areas. Kitchen with dishwasher, stove, oven, microwave, wine refrigerator, and refrigerator. Fireplace in living room and master bedroom. One bedroom and bathroom on main level. Two bedrooms with two en suite bathrooms on upper level. Secured private two car garage with direct access to unit. Laundry and extra storage in garage. Private tile patio off living room. Master bedroom has ample closets, sitting area and private balcony. Call for showing appointment. Unit is currently occupied.