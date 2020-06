Amenities

Remodeled 1 BR Washer/Dryer in unit!



**AVAILABLE JUNE 20TH** Gorgeous newly remodeled spacious unit with custom upgrades blocks from the ocean. This one bedroom, one bathroom apartment is freshly renovated with modern flooring appointed throughout the unit and beautiful tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Sleek quartz countertops and subway tile in the new kitchen. Newer stainless steel appliances including built-in microwave. Washer and dryer inside unit. Newly designed bathroom with custom tile going all the way up to ceiling. Brand new ample cabinetry with soft close hinges. Joslyn Park is across the street and you are walkable to all the shops and restaurants on Lincoln Blvd! The charm of Santa Monica comes standard with this sophisticated unit.

No Pets Allowed



